GDDG Politicians Say Opposition Wants to ‘Destabilize’ Elections

The ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia (GDDG) party politicians claim the opposition wants to “destabilize” the situation ahead of the October 28 presidential elections.

The authorities stress the recently released recordings, which implicate senior GDDG in case-fixing and other offenses, are “provocations” plotted by the United National Movement.

Speaking to reporters on October 18, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said opposition wants to trigger “dissonance” before the upcoming elections, and “create certain expectations that the polls won’t be conducted in free and peaceful manner.”

“They should not have an illusion about that; the public understands full well where the line lies between reality and mysticism,” Prime Minister Bakhtadze noted, adding that the opposition has also been conducting a campaign of “personal attacks and insults.”

PM Bakhtadze spoke briefly on Mirza Subeliani’s allegations as well, saying “as it seems, most of them are [mere] illusions.”

Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia echoed the message in his press remarks, telling reporters that the authorities have “detailed” information on “all the plans that were being plotted for destabilization and provocations.”

“The Ministry, together with the State Security Service, has all of that exposed and detailed at all levels, including who was planning what and when it was being planned; this will not happen and the elections will be held in absolutely peaceful and safe environment,” he noted.

Gakharia touched upon the case-fixing tapes briefly, but did not elaborate on the substance of accusations.

He said: “the Interior Ministry is an absolutely neural political institution; today, I have no right and no desire to speak of the issue in detail because we are in a pre-election context … all of the questions will be addressed both legally and politically, once the Interior Ministry holds elections in peaceful and safe environment.”