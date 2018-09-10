Q2’18 FDI USD 389 mln: Geostat

Foreign direct investment in Georgia reached USD 389.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, which is 9.4% increase compared to the same period of last year, according to the preliminary data released by the State Statistics Office on Monday.

FDI stood at USD 287 million in the first quarter of 2018. The overall figure for the first six months of 2018 stands at USD 676.2 million, which is a 9.8% decrease compared the same period last year (USD 749.4 million), according to the Statistics Office.

The energy sector received the largest share of FDI – USD 108.8 million, followed by transport and communication – USD 77 million; financial sector – USD 64.1 million; real estate – USD 34.3 million; construction – USD 29.1 million; manufacturing – USD 22.2 million; mining – USD 17.6 million; hotels and restaurants – USD 7.6 million; agriculture – USD 6.9 million.

Most of the FDI came from Azerbaijan – USD 80.5 million. USD 77.9 million, USD 65.3 million and USD 47.5 came from companies registered in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and the UK, respectively, followed by the United States – USD 28.4 million; Russia – USD 19.6 million; Panama – USD 17.1 million; Malta – USD 14 million; Germany – USD 13.2 million.

The figure for Turkey, which was one of the leading FDI sources last year, stands at USD 10.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Georgia’s FDI in 2017 and 2016 stood at USD 1.9 billion and 1.6 billion, respectively.