Number of Detainees Over October 4 Unrest Up to 44

The number of those arrested in connection with the October 4 election-day unrest has reached 44, after the Interior Ministry announced the detention of 9 more persons in separate statements on October 9. Four more suspects remain at large, and police are working to identify additional individuals, the Ministry noted.

According to the Ministry, the suspects “carried out illegal and violent acts on [Tbilisi’s] Atoneli street,” with part of them “verbally and physically assaulting law enforcers and throwing various heavy objects and stones towards police officers,” as well as “attempting to break into the presidential palace, during which they damaged the railings of the palace yard.”

Among those detained is 71-year-old pediatrician and professor Giorgi Chakhunashvili, who was taken away by police as supporters gathered outside his home in Tbilisi late on October 9.

The arrests follow the investigation launched by the police on October 4 on four different coup and violence-related criminal charges, including incitement to change Georgia’s constitutional order through violence or to overthrow the government; damage or destruction of property; seizure or blockage of a broadcasting or communications organization or a facility of strategic or special importance; and organization, management, or participation in group violence.

Among the 44 detainees are five organizers of the election-day mass rally, including opposition members and opera singer Paata Burchuladze, as well as activists.

Tensions flared in downtown Tbilisi on October 4 when a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace following calls from the organizers of the election-day mass rally. Police repelled and dispersed the crowd and vowed to identify and arrest additional participants. Georgian Dream officials described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and pledged a harsh response.