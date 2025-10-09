Court Sends 13 People to Pretrial Detention Over October 4 Unrest in Tbilisi

Tbilisi City Court sent 13 people detained in connection with the October 4 election-day unrest to pretrial detention. The rulings were issued on October 8 in three separate groups.

In the first hearing, Judge Lela Maridashvili ordered pretrial detention for Tornike Mchedlishvili, Abo Naveriani, Eva Shashviashvili, and Davit Sturua. In the second, Judge Pikria Sikturashvili ordered the same for Davit Zhgenti, Aleksandre Gogoladze, Kakhaber Mzhavanadze, and Giorgi Rurua. In the final hearing, Judge Nana Shamatava ordered pretrial detention for Beka Bachavariani, Vakho Pitskhelauri, Manuchar Mikeladze, Aleksandre Khabeishvili, and Sergo Megrelishvili.

All were detained on October 6 and later charged under two articles of Georgia’s Criminal Code: participation in group violence (Article 222) and attempted seizure of a facility of strategic or special importance (Article 320). They face six to nine years in prison.

A total of 36 people have been arrested so far over the alleged involvement in the October 4 events in Georgia’s capital, when part of a large rally, whose organizers said its goal was to “peacefully overthrow” the Georgian Dream government, attempted to storm the presidential palace in downtown Tbilisi at the organizers’ call, but were pushed back and dispersed by riot police. Georgian Dream officials described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and pledged a harsh response.

Five organizers were arrested in the early hours of October 5 and sent to pretrial detention on October 7. Another 13 people, who were placed in pretrial detention yesterday, had been arrested on October 6. The Interior Ministry announced the arrests of five more people on October 7, twelve on October 8, and one more on the morning of October 9.

