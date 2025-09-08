Geostat: Georgia’s FDI Down 12% in Q2 2025
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia dropped by 12% to 580.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) said on September 8. The office attributed the decline to reductions in reinvestment and debt instruments.
Preliminary data show equity investment totaled USD 123.6 million, accounting for 21.3% of total FDI. Reinvestment amounted to USD 466.6 million, representing 80.4% of the total.
The United Kingdom was the largest investor with USD 242.7 million (41.8%), followed by Turkey with USD 54 million (9.3%) and the Czech Republic with USD 38.3 million (6.6%). The three countries combined accounted for 57.7% of total investment.
Financial and insurance activities drew the largest investment at USD 327.2 million (56.4%), followed by real estate with USD 66.4 million (11.4%) and energy at USD 54.4 million (9.4%). Those three sectors made up 77.2% of total FDI.
