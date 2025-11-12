Turkey Says 20 Killed in Plane Crash in Georgia

Turkey’s defense ministry confirmed that 20 service members died in a military plane crash in Georgia on November 11. The ministry published the names of the killed officers on X on November 12.

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crashed in Georgia on November 11 after taking off from Ganja, Azerbaijan. The Georgian Interior Ministry has launched an investigation, while search and rescue operations near the crash site in Sighnaghi Municipality, close to the Georgia-Azerbaijan border, continued late into the night.

Georgian and Azerbaijani leaders, as well as international partners, extended condolences to Turkey and the families of the victims.

Georgian Dream PM Irakli Kobakhidze said he had expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, writing on X, “During his difficult time, Georgia stands in full solidarity with our Turkish friends. Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected by this tragedy.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to President Erdoğan, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the tragic news. “In this moment of sorrow, I share your grief and, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, extend heartfelt condolences to You, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and the fraternal people of Türkiye,” Aliyev wrote.

President Erdoğan paused his November 11 speech in Ankara to extend condolences for “our martyrs” following news of the crash.

The cause of the crash has yet to be established.

Georgian Dream Interior Minister Gela Geladze later said that of 20 people who died, 18 have already been found, while search operations for the remaining two continue.

This post is also available in: ქართული