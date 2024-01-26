TI-Georgia: “Georgia Experiences the Ultimate Form of Corruption – a “State Capture”

On January 26, Transparency International-Georgia, an anti-corruption watchdog, had updated its list of alleged high-level corruption cases. The list is regularly updated to reflect the situation of high-level corruption in Georgia and includes information on specific cases.

The current list includes 164 alleged cases of high-level corruption, where at least 169 high-level public officials can be identified, including 13 judges, 30 members of the Parliament, prime minister, ex-prime minister, ministers and their deputies (29 individuals), as well as 56 local government officials.

Introducing the list, the TI-Georgia notes that although “Georgia is characterized by impressively low levels of petty corruption,” there is almost “total impunity for high-level corruption.” In addition, the watchdog says that the country is experiencing the ultimate form of corruption, which is the “state capture.”

TI-Georgia cites Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI), according to which “the influence of the ruling party’s founder over key institutions meets the definition of state capture.”

Moreover, it also notes that “the nature and scope of the cases of alleged high-level corruption and the increasing number of these cases point to an alarming conclusion that high-level corruption in Georgia is taking the form of “kleptocracy,” where officials systematically use political power to appropriate the country’s wealth and undermine all critical voices, including political opposition, media and civil society.”

According to the TI-Georgia, although the local civil society, international assessments, public opinion polls, investigative journalists and non-governmental organizations expose the alleged cases of high-level corruption, the responsible bodies such as the Prosecutor’s Office and the State Security Service, often fail to respond effectively, especially when the cases are linked to the ruling party.

“Even though according to Georgian legislation an investigator or prosecutor is obliged to initiate an investigation upon notification of the commission of a crime, alleged cases of corruption reported regularly by Transparency International Georgia are also left without a response,” – the watchdog says.

Recommendation

In order to effectively curb the high-corruption, experts recommend transferring corruption investigation powers to an independent agency, as urged by the European Parliament, European Commission, and OECD/ACN. Currently, the fight against corruption falls within the remit of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Latest additions to the TI-Georgia list include:

Corruption in the Ministry of Defense, with alleged direct involvement of Minister Juansher Burchuladze and his deputy Zurab Azarashvili (revealing cases of expired products being fed to the army, as well as substandard clothing and bedding)

Ex-Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze’s real estate

Construction business linked to MP Resan Konstselidze and conflict of interest

GEL 335 million in contracts to a major donor to the ruling party

Up to 2 million GEL of state purchases by the Adigeni municipal official’s family

MP Irakli Zarkua’s blueberry business

Business interests of the high-ranking police officer’s brother on the Kintrishi River

Lands belonging to the 21 year-old son of the Defence Minister in the Kakheti region

Political donations and tenders of mining companies in Imereti

Patronage of cigarette smuggling from occupied Abkhazia by influential officials

Property of PM Irakli Garibashvili’s mother-in-law

Undeclared property of the Director General of the Georgian Railways state enterprise

