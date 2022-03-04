Georgia Backs Invoking OSCE Moscow Mechanism over Ukraine

Georgia and 44 other OSCE participating states invoked on March 3 the Moscow Mechanism to set up a fact-finding mission for assessing the humanitarian and human rights consequences of Russia’s armed attack on Ukraine.

The mission also aims to investigate “the impact of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, including possible cases of war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet late on March 3.

The experts will prepare and share a report with OSCE members and relevant accountability mechanisms, including national, regional, and international courts and tribunals, the U.S. Department of State stated on its part.

“We have seen the troubling media reports of human rights abuses and violations of humanitarian law by Russia’s forces, including the mounting number of civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure,” it also noted.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles also welcomed the decision on March 4. “Russia’s invasion is having a deep humanitarian impact. We see potential war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he tweeted.

Over the past few days, Tbilisi has joined several multilateral initiatives in support of Ukraine.

Georgia was one of the cosponsors of the UNGA resolution, demanding to end the Russian offensive in Ukraine and one of the 38 states that launched ICC referral, prompting the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The development comes as the Georgian Dream Government faced domestic criticism over Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s controversial rhetoric about the war in Ukraine.

