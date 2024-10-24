Speaker Papuashvili Wishes Ukraine “Just Peace”

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, has released information about the messages contained in his video address to the participants of the Third Parliamentary Summit of the Crimean International Platform. According to him he spoke about the importance of finding a solution and wished the Ukrainians a “just peace.” Peace is the central campaign pillar of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

“Russia’s large-scale war against Ukraine shocked many,” said the Speaker, adding: “We, Georgians, have stood by our Ukrainian friends since the first day of the war and will continue to do so, because no one knows better than us the pain of war and the price of peace.”

According to him, the start of the war was a “wake-up call” for many countries: “We warned our partners that the international system, which failed to prevent war in Georgia and now in Ukraine, has failed to ensure a just and sustainable peace,” he said.

“The awakening that followed the war prompted many of our partners to look at ways to prevent such great tragedies in the future,” Papuashvili added. He noted “it is good” that now the world is looking for future solutions to problems “that must be based on a just and lasting peace.”

“We, based on our size and capacity, must take our share of responsibility and work for a better peace, to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, to ensure a just solution to the raging war,” Speaker wrote.

“I wish our Ukrainian sisters and brothers a just peace and thorough and speedy restoration of everything that was destroyed by the war,” he wrote.