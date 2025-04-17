International Reactions to GD-Approved Law Requiring Executive Approval for Foreign Grants

On April 16, the ruling Georgian Dream party rammed through legislative changes requiring foreign donors to obtain executive approval to disburse grants to local organizations. The amendments to the Law on Grants, passed without a single dissent in GD’s one-party parliament, mandate that no grant shall be received without the prior consent of the GD government or an agency it designates. GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili signed the changes into law, which take immediate effect.

The legislation sparked outcry from Georgia’s European and American partners, who expressed concerns and worries that the changes are repressive and further shrink independent voices in Georgia.

Civil.ge has gathered the international reactions to the adoption of legislative changes:

Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement: “I deeply regret yet another step by the Georgian authorities away from EU values and standards. The law adopted today will further shrink civic space and add to existing repression. Such steps are contrary to democratic principles and should be reversed.”

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission: “Today, Georgia adopted a law that further shrinks civic space. Rushed and passed without consultation, it adds to recent repressive legislation. These steps undermine Georgia’s EU candidate status and core democratic principles.”

Rasa Jukneviciane, Lithuanian MEP: “Georgia is sliding deeper into authoritarianism. New GD-imposed law forces international donors to get gov’t approval before funding NGOs, media, or civic groups. No EU or foreign aid can reach independent voices unless cleared by the very regime trying to silence them.”

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen: “The Georgian Dream fast tracking another draft law to stifle NGO operations is one more step away from the democratic future the Georgian people want. Political leaders shouldn’t fear the Georgian people. Georgian civil society are fiercely independent actors.”

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Norway is deeply concerned by the amendments to Georgia’s Law on Grants, turning it into a mechanism of state control that will undermine the autonomy and independence of Georgian civil society. We urge reversal.”

Rihards Kols, Latvian MEP: “Georgia is sliding into authoritarianism. The new GD law blocks foreign aid to NGOs, media, and civic groups—unless approved by the regime trying to silence them. This is state capture. Straight out of Lukashenka’s playbook. The European Parliament has rejected Georgia’s 2024 elections as illegitimate and called for new ones within a year. The EU must act: sanctions, full policy reset, and no illusions about GD’s intentions.”

Nathalie Loiseau, French MEP: “Dear Kaja Kallas, Georgia’s democratic collapse has gone unpunished for too long. We must support the people of Georgia against a rampant tyranny. If we don’t act, why would they trust us?”

Note: The news was updated on April 17, at 14:00, to include the information that Kavelashvili has signed the changes into law.

Also Read: