As the Georgian resistance and protests continue for more than 100 days now, the security situation in the Black Sea region, wider Europe, and beyond is full of challenges and uncertainties. With Russia continuing its brutal war against Ukraine, the contours of the peace deal between the two countries still unclear, Trans-Atlantic relations cooling, and authoritarianism on the rise, the post-World War II global security order seems to be under unprecedented pressure. Georgia is part of this struggle, with protesters, civil society, and democracy supporters closely watching global events. With this interview, Civil.ge launches a series of conversations with the foreign ministers of Georgia’s traditional partner nations to discuss developments in the country, their country’s position on European and Euro-Atlantic challenges, and their views on the future of European security.

Margus Tsahkna is the Foreign Minister of Estonia- a country, that like Georgia has faced similar challenges and went through the Soviet oppression. Estonia has been a staunch supporter of Georgia’s democratic development, and its EU and NATO aspirations. Recently it has also been one of the most vocal critics of the country’s democratic backsliding sanctioning dozens of Georgian officials, including GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and GD founder and honorary chair Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Civil.ge: Despite violent crackdowns on mass protests and ongoing repression, Ivanishvili continues to tighten his grip on power, pulling the country further away from the EU. Given this situation, what do you suggest other European leaders should do to contain and deter the growing Russian influence in Georgia?

Our political stance has been very clear; we have condemned the ongoing repressions and imposed new sanctions. Other countries have done the same. We must fight hard against disinformation and false narratives, and we see this a lot in Georgia as well. Of course, it is also essential to strongly support civil society and free media. And it is crucial to support Ukraine, as doing so also supports Georgia.

Some in Georgia – including in Georgian Dream – argue openly that it is better to cut a deal with Putin than to risk war with Russia. Is that an option for Estonia? Why? What if the US urges you to do so?

What is at stake are dignity, values and the future of democracy. And let me be clear, we constantly hear accusations from Tbilisi, as if we want to push Georgia into war. This is false. A war in Ukraine, Georgia, or any other neighboring country of Russia, as well as any ‘solution’ where Russia eventually gets its way, weakens Estonia’s security and poses a direct security threat. 2008 was a wake-up call that was missed, but we did not sleep through it. Our sanctions are not about Russia; they are because the Georgian Dream is using violence against its people, violating human rights, suppressing free media and because as an EU candidate country, Georgia, is becoming an authoritarian state. The fact that perpetrators of violence are not punished leads to impunity, which encourages further violence. It would be naïve to expect Russia to cut mutually beneficial deals – it would all be at our expense.

As anti-regime protests enter their 4th consecutive month, with hundreds of people arrested, fined, or beaten, what message would you like to share with the demonstrators and all those in Georgia who value freedom and oppose the Russian way of life?

Estonia stands for democracy! We stand with you, because we know that the majority of Georgia’s population supports EU integration. And also, we have fought to free ourselves from an authoritarian system, standing shoulder to shoulder with Georgians, motivating and helping each other.

With bilateral diplomatic ties at their lowest point, is Georgia still an attractive destination for Estonian tourists, investments, and businesses?

The lack of rule of law, violation of the principle of separation of powers, and an authoritarian one-party system are always unattractive to investors and businesspeople, as they cannot rely on equal treatment and, when necessary, an independent legal process. In development cooperation, the main partnership was with the government, which is currently suspended. Broadly speaking, Estonia has had hundreds of projects and hundreds of people involved in these projects, but continuing them has become very difficult because the functioning of Georgia’s civil society has been made extremely challenging.

Georgia is still a relatively popular destination for tourists, because Georgia as a country and its people are deep in Estonians’ hearts.

France and the UK are discussing some configuration of deploying a European force in Ukraine. Do you think that is feasible? And how do you feel about not being invited to those meetings?

We welcome the leadership of the UK and France in developing security guarantees for Ukraine. Estonia is actively participating in these discussions. We are convinced that lasting peace requires convincing international security guarantees ensuring Ukraine’s security, economic development, and political stability, which take effect immediately after the end of active hostilities. NATO and European Union memberships take time; however, the guarantees are needed immediately and therefore, it is time to develop them.

Do you think the frontline states with Russia can manage their security without US backup in the coming two years? What is necessary for that to work?

Estonia is a member of NATO, and if Russia were to attack any NATO member state, we are confident that our allies would have our back.

You are providing considerable assistance to Ukraine. Are you afraid that if Russia settles its differences with the US, it will exact revenge?

Equally important to helping Ukraine to a position of strength is to work out long-term security guarantees that must ensure that the aggression does not recur. Estonia is ready to take part in these discussions with Allies and apply the guarantees together. We keep assisting Ukraine in order to avoid any chance of Russian revanchism.