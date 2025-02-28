Ireland Deports 32 Georgian Nationals

Ireland has deported 32 Georgian nationals, who had previously been given deportation orders, the country’s Department of Justice said. The individuals were transported on a chartered flight overnight on February 27 as part of a government’s new initiative to strengthen immigration enforcement.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan described the operation as “a significant start” towards what he believes will be a “more effective immigration system”.

According to DublinLive, an Irish news outlet, this was the first deportation carried out under a contract signed by the government in November, which allows the use of chartered aircraft for deportations. The Department of Justice has indicated that further operations will take place.

The Ministry of Justice emphasized that enforced removal is ‘a measure of last resort’ for people who do not leave the country voluntarily or take advantage of assisted return programs.

Official figures show that voluntary returns increased significantly in 2024, reaching 934 compared to 213 the previous year. However, there was also a sharp increase in removal orders, with 2,403 issued in 2024 – a 180% increase on 2023. In total, 1,116 people left Ireland in 2024 through various mechanisms, including voluntary return and enforced removal.

