Poland Deports Georgian Nationals in Crackdown on Alleged Criminal Activity

The Polish newspaper Gazeta Prawna reported that according to Andrej Juzwiak, a spokesperson for the Polish border guards, 17 Georgians were deported from Poland. He said that the deported Georgians had a “criminal past” or were in Poland without legal residence permits.

Juzwiak added that they were exclusively men between the ages of 24 and 58 transported from guarded centers for foreigners throughout Poland, including from Kętrzyn, Biała Podlaska, Przemyśl and Lesznowola.

“The deportations have started. We are effectively dismantling Georgian gangs. Not words, but actions,” wrote Doland Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland on X. He also shared a video footage, depicting the border guards escorting Georgians onto an aircraft.

Crime statistics from Warsaw, as revealed by TVP World, in 2024, indicate that police detained 1895 Georgian nationals, allegedly involved in criminal activity, with 532 offenses occurring in the capital Warsaw alone.

According to TVP World, official data from the Polish Ministry of Interior and Administration reveals that “Poland deported 2,589 Georgians last year, primarily for using forged documents.” Currently, 322 Georgian nationals are in detention, with authorities reporting recurring criminal incidents involving Georgian suspects.

“Authorities report that crimes involving Georgian suspects occur regularly, with the most common offenses including robbery, drug and arms trafficking, and extortion,” Polish media outlet said.

Ireland has also taken similar actions earlier, deporting 32 Georgian nationals on a chartered flight on February 27.

