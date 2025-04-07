New Tbilisi Police Chief Appointed

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has appointed Lasha Gogniashvili as the new head of the Tbilisi Police Department, replacing Sulkhan Tamazashvili, a UK-sanctioned official who has been named head of the local government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

Since March 2024, Gogniashvili served as the head of the Guria Police Department. He previously led the Adjara Police Department and was appointed in 2018 as chief of police of the Kvemo Kartli region in eastern Georgia.

Gogniashvili has faced allegations of police violence in the past. Ironically, in 2012, activists from the then-opposition Georgian Dream coalition accused him of using violence against them while serving as chief of police in Kareli, under the previous United National Movement government.

On September 24, 2012, Giorgi Beruashvili, then head of Georgian Dream’s youth wing in Kareli, Eastern Georgia, claimed that Gogniashvili and three officers confronted him in the street and attempted to plant a weapon on him. Beruashvili alleged that Gogniashvili chased him down, pointed a gun at him, and threatened to shoot.

