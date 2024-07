The Migration Department of the Interior Ministry expelled 26 foreigners from Iran, Pakistan, Jordan, Iraq, Russia, Egypt, Bangladesh, Nigeria, India, and other unspecified countries from Georgia in June, the MIA said on July 2. The expulsions were based on the Georgian law on the Legal Status of Aliens and Stateless Persons.

Police say some of the individuals left the country voluntarily, while others were expelled by law enforcement.

