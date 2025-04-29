Mikheil Kavelashvili Visits Armenia

Georgian Dream elected President, Mikheil Kavelashvili, is on his first official visit to Armenia on April 28-29. He has already met with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

“Georgia and Armenia are bound by a deep-rooted and enduring friendship. I am delighted that one of my first international visits is to our close neighbor, underscoring the importance of our bilateral ties,” Kavelashvili wrote on X upon his arrival in Armenia.

Meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan

Mikheil Kavelashvili’s first meeting was with his counterpart, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian. The meeting took place on the second day of his arrival, April 29.

Mikheil Kavelashvili writes about the meeting in his official X post: “Our discussions centered on the deep historic friendship between our two nations, as well as opportunities to further strengthen our bilateral partnership.

During our one-on-one meeting, we also exchanged views on current political developments in our respective countries. I expressed my gratitude to President Khachaturyan for Armenia’s steadfast support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Again, I underscored the importance of regional peace and stability – reaffirming Georgia’s commitment to contributing to dialogue and diplomacy in the South Caucasus.”

Kavelashviil and Khachaturian issued statements at the joint press point following the meeting.

Khachaturian expressed hope for the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan and underlined Georgia’s efforts aimed at peace and prosperity in the region, as quoted by the Georgian interpreter.

Kavelashvili praised the relations between Georgia and Armenia. He said he confirmed to his counterpart Georgia’s support for Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Our declared policy is to support peace and stability. We confirm the Georgian government’s adherence to the peaceful settlement of the conflict, which is based on the de-occupation of the Russian-occupied territories and reconciliation and engagement between the peoples divided by the occupation line,” he said, adding, “In a rapidly changing geopolitical environment, the establishment of stability and peace in the region is becoming increasingly important,” he said welcoming peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Respecting and preserving the unique traditions and history of our countries are the main values that unite our peoples. The protection of state sovereignty, national and cultural identity is the top priority of our countries. The exemplary friendship and strategic partnership that has existed for centuries provides us with a solid foundation for the further development of this already special relationship,” he concluded, inviting Khachaturian to Georgia.

