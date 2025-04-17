Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan Hold Trilateral Talks in Tbilisi

A trilateral meeting between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia was held in Tbilisi on April 17, with the participation of Georgian Dream deputy foreign minister Lasha Darsalia and his counterparts, Azerbaijan’s Elnur Mammadov and Armenia’s Vahan Kostanyan, along with their delegations. GD Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili also took part in the talks.

“It is nothing but Georgia’s genuine desire to advance regional cooperation and to identify common interests that unite us and bring us to this table today,” Botchorishvili said in her opening remarks, as quoted by the GD Foreign Ministry press release. “The South Caucasus is a region of strategic importance, with immense potential, which we can jointly benefit. Sharing our visions of the region and exploring possibilities for trilateral cooperation is both very timely and very much needed,” she added.

“The main objective of the meeting is to exchange views and identify common interests among the three countries in areas that will contribute to enhancing mutually beneficial, practical trilateral cooperation in support of regional prosperity, stability and sustainable development,” the Georgian side reports, adding that the trilateral meeting “neither contradicts nor replaces any existing formats of cooperation,” but “represents an additional effort by the three neighboring countries to establish constructive and mutually beneficial engagement.”

According to the official press release, the trilateral dialogue follows earlier consultations initiated by Botchorishvili with her Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, during which the idea of this meeting was first proposed.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)