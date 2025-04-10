Georgian Dream to Simplify Parliamentary Procedures

The Georgian Dream Parliament is preparing to adopt a new set of rules of procedure that would change the way parliamentary proceedings are conducted, including changes to the government’s confidence vote process and the annual duties of the Speaker. The changes will reportedly further simplify the rubber-stamping of laws by the rubber stamp GD Parliament.

Government Confidence Vote to Be Held Directly in Parliament Session

Under the proposed bylaw, the issue of expressing confidence in the government will be debated and voted on directly in a plenary session, bypassing prior discussions in parliamentary committees and party factions. The move marks a shift from the current process, which involves committee hearings and meetings between ministerial candidates and MPs based on sectoral specialization, followed by conclusions submitted to the Parliamentary Bureau.

The draft also outlines a number of exceptional matters that would go directly to the floor without committee deliberation. These include votes of confidence in the government, the election of officials, formation of investigative and other ad hoc commissions, presidential elections, impeachments, and other matters as specified by rules of procedure.

The changes will reportedly further simplify the rubber-stamping of legislation by the GD parliament.

Parliament Speaker No Longer Required to Present Annual Action Plan



According to another key change, the speaker of Parliament will no longer be required to present a legislative action plan for the upcoming year during their annual address. Currently, the speaker is obligated to deliver both a report on parliamentary activities and a forward-looking agenda in the first week of the spring session.

“The legislative and oversight activities of the Parliament are part of the political agenda of the parliamentary majority and the opposition, and it is unjustified for the Speaker of the Parliament to outline the Parliament’s activity plan in his report,” reads the explanatory note.

In addition, the proposed rules create a new obligation for committee chairs: by the end of January each year, they must submit a written report to the Speaker detailing the work of their committee. This report will serve as the basis for the Speaker’s annual parliamentary report.

These legislative initiatives are part of a broader wave of controversial proposals recently introduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party. These include a bill expanding the legal definition of treason, which critics fear could be used to target political opponents and dissenting voices. Additionally, the party has submitted a draft law that seeks to ban so-called “successor parties” to former UNM government, aimed at banning four opposition parties who passed the five percent threshold on the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Also Read: