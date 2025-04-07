GD Speaker Papuashvili Attends 150th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Uzbekistan

On April 6, Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Georgian Dream Parliament, accompanied by a GD delegation, participated in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. During the event, Papuashvili delivered a speech to the IPU Assembly and held bilateral meetings with his counterparts, including Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, president of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, Peter De Roover and Vincent Blondel, president of the Belgian Senate, Fayzali Idizoda, chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of Tajikistan and Om Birla, speaker of the lower chamber of India’s Parliament.

Papuashvili’s Speech Before IPU Assembly Participants

During the event, Papuashvili addressed the assembly on this year’s theme of the General Debate: “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice,” emphasizing the role of legislatures in promoting inclusive and equitable societies.

According to the parliament’s press-release Papuashvili spoke about the significant role that parliaments play “in shaping societies that are just, inclusive, and progressive.”

Papuashvili habitually credited the GD government with maintaining “peace and stability” in Georgia despite ongoing challenges, which he said allowed the government “to focus on economic and social development. “We see economic growth as an instrument of poverty reduction and social well-being but also of national security and regional peace,” he said.

He spoke about steps “taken to improve social conditions”, including accessible health care, expanded social security programs, and support for large families. “The family is a building block of society, and this is why we put family support at the center of our social development agenda,” he said.

The release said “Papuashvili further called for a new global social contract to address complex modern challenges “with key priorities such as “promoting peace and security, democratic governance, reducing inequality through inclusive economic growth, ensuring environmental sustainability, and addressing the ethical implications of emerging technologies.”

“He also emphasized the creation of legislation that aims to ensure equality and non-discrimination, including the Law on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination, the Concept of Equality of Men and Women, Women’s Economic Empowerment Concept,” according to the official press release.

Notably, the GD parliament on April 1 has removed the terms “gender” and “gender equality” from all Georgian laws. In April last year, the parliament abolished the mandatory gender quotas in an accelerated manner, reversing the stipulation in the Electoral Code of Georgia that required that at least one out of every four persons on a party list be a woman.

Meeting with Speaker of the Knesset

Within the framework of the 150th IPU Assembly, GD Speaker met with his Israeli counterpart, Amir Ohana. According to the parliament press release, the two sides emphasized the “alignment between the governments of Georgia and Israel on shared values and interests, as well as cooperation with the newly formed U.S. administration.”

The discussion covered regional developments, including the situation in Israel, the Middle East, and the war in Ukraine. The release noted the “positive dynamics” of existing parliamentary cooperation and stated that both parties expressed “commitment to strengthening bilateral ties”, including through the exchange of parliamentary delegations.

Following the meeting, Papuashvili wrote on social media: “Pleased to meet Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset. Highlighted friendly ties between Georgia and Israel and expressed readiness to further enhance our parliamentary ties, as well as promote bilateral relations between our countries. Discussed political situation in our countries and regional security developments.”

Pleased to meet Amir Ohana @AmirOhana, Speaker of The Knesset @KnessetENG. Highlighted friendly ties between 🇬🇪&🇮🇱 and expressed readiness to further enhance our parliamentary ties, as well as promote bilateral relations between our countries. Discussed political situation in our… pic.twitter.com/sA81HFHC7c — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) April 6, 2025

Meeting with Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey

Papuashvili also met with Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, during the IPU Assembly. The two sides highlighted the long-standing partnership between Georgia and Turkey, describing it as a relationship built on years of “mutually beneficial cooperation and strong ties between their peoples.”

“The parties reached a consensus on the establishment of a trilateral cooperation format between Georgia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan at the level of the Speakers,” reads the release.

According to a press release, the meeting included discussions on regional and global developments, with particular attention to peacekeeping initiatives related to the war in Ukraine under the new U.S. administration. The parties also agreed to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.

Following the meeting, Papuashvili wrote on social media: “Fruitful exchange with Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. Our countries enjoy a strong strategic partnership and fruitful multidimensional cooperation. We expressed readiness to further strengthen our parliamentary cooperation. We also talked about the situation in the wider Black Sea region and outlined the importance of peace and security for better realization of strategically important regional projects.”

Fruitful exchange with @NumanKurtulmus, Speaker of The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. Our countries enjoy a strong strategic partnership & fruitful multidimensional cooperation. We expressed readiness to further strengthen our parliamentary cooperation. We also talked about… pic.twitter.com/JG683La239 — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) April 6, 2025

Meeting with Senior Belgian Lawmakers

As part of the 150th IPU Assembly, Papuashvili and members of the GD delegation — including Nikoloz Samkharadze, GD chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, and Maia Bitadze, GD chair of the Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Committee — met with Peter De Roover, president of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives, and Vincent Blondel, president of the Belgian Senate.

According to the release from the GD Parliament, the parties reaffirmed “friendly ties based on common European values.” The discussion also covered regional security and Georgia’s path toward EU and Euro-Atlantic integration. Papuashvili reiterated Georgia’s commitment to implementing the Association Agreement with the EU “with the objective of progressively aligning the nation with the European Union” while stressing the “value of Belgium’s experience as a reference point.”

Following the meeting, Papuashvili wrote on social media: “Fruitful joint meeting with Vincent Blondel, President of the Belgian Senate, and Peter De Roover, President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives. Talked about Georgia-Belgium bilateral relations, regional security, and Georgia’s plans on the EU membership path. Informed my colleagues on the political situation in Georgia and parliamentary agenda. We value Belgium’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and European cause.”

Fruitful joint meeting with @vincentblondel, President of 🇧🇪 Senate and @PeterDeRoover1, President of the 🇧🇪 Chamber of Representatives. Talked about 🇬🇪-🇧🇪 bilateral relations, regional security, and 🇬🇪's plans on the EU membership path. Informed my colleagues on the political… pic.twitter.com/gkfgxDgEgJ — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) April 6, 2025

Meeting with India’s Lower Chamber of the Parliament’s Speaker

According to the GD parliament, Papuashvili also held a meeting with the Speaker of the House of the People of India, Om Birla, where they discussed the “close and friendly relations” between the countries.

“The parties reviewed the prospects for strengthening parliamentary connections and fostering sectoral cooperation in the trade, tourism, education, and technology sectors,” the Georgian press release said.

The release noted that Birla expressed his commitment to the Georgian side to share the knowledge and experience gained by the Indian Parliament in the integration of digital technologies.

Discussed 🇬🇪-🇮🇳 friendly relations with Om Birla @ombirlakota, Speaker of the lower chamber of the Parliament of India. Talked about our parliamentary bonds, and 🇬🇪-🇮🇳 cooperation in trade & economy, tourism, education & technologies. I welcomed the opening of the resident… pic.twitter.com/AunJECmFZW — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) April 7, 2025

Meeting with the Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of Tajikistan

Within the framework of the 150th IPU Assembly, Papuashvili also spoke with the chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of Tajikistan, Fayzali Idizoda.

Emphasizing the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024, the parties reaffirmed the positive ties between Georgia and Tajikistan and the importance of enhancing parliamentary engagement.

“The formation of Friendship Groups in the two Parliaments was highlighted as a priority for the immediate future,” the GD parliament said, adding that the commitment “to establish the links between the Committees was also expressed.”

Fruitful meeting with Fayzali Idizoda, Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of Tajikistan. I congratulated my colleague on being elected as a Chairman. We highlighted friendly ties between 🇬🇪&🇹🇯. We expressed our readiness to enhance our parliamentary partnership &… pic.twitter.com/yqNvb861qs — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) April 7, 2025

The news was updated on April 21 at 9:20 p.m. to include Papuashvili’s meeting with Indian and Tajikistani officials.

