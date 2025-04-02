OSCE/ODIHR: FARA Raises Concerns Over Negative Impact on Civil Society

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has voiced concern over the GD parliament’s newly adopted controversial Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), warning that it could severely restrict civil society activities in the country.

“This law profoundly impacts the work of civil society and all those working to defend human rights,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian.

The ODIHR noted that while the Georgian law claims to be modeled after the US Foreign Agents Registration Act, it lacks critical legal safeguards present in the American legislation that prevent civil society organizations from being labeled as foreign influence tools merely for receiving foreign funding.

The ODIHR explains that the U.S. law “ensures that private companies or non-profits taking part in advocacy or lobbying efforts on behalf of a foreign power register with the authorities, and that this information is made publicly available.”

In turn, the GD’s enacted law, along with other recent legislative initiatives, “could further curtail the activities of civil society organizations and human rights defenders by removing the safeguards needed for them to carry out their work.”

The statement cautioned against importing legislation from one country to another without careful consideration of the national institutional and legal framework.

The ODIHR has called on the “Georgian authorities to reconsider implementation of this legislative initiative” and reiterated the “need for careful reassessment of the law”, expressing its readiness to assist in improving Georgia’s legislative framework through legal reviews and other advisory services based on its expertise.

ODIHR’s concerns echo broader domestic and international criticism over the law. Over 100 Georgian CSOs condemned it as a “repackaged Russian law” targeting independent media. Human Rights Watch denounced the law on March 26, warning that it criminalizes civil society groups and violates universal human rights norms. Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty, also urged the GD authorities to rescind the Foreign Agents Law and ensure that any replacement complies with human rights obligations.

Also Read: