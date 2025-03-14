Prosecutor Freezes Scammers’ Assets Following Journalistic Investigation

The Prosecutor’s Office filed a request with the Public Registry yesterday, March 13, to freeze the property of the scammers after the viral journalistic investigation exposed their work.

The investigation by independent journalists, published on March 5, exposed two call centers in Tbilisi owned by LTD A.K. Group that defrauded more than USD 35 million from thousands of victims worldwide between 2022 and 2025.

The Prosecutor’s Office froze the real assets of Meri Shotadze, the manager of the call centers, Akaki Kevkhishvili, the owner of LTD A.K. Group, and several other scammers identified in the journalistic investigation. The journalists’ investigation found that about 80 scammers were working in these call centers, many of whom could not be identified.

Also Read: