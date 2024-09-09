Law Enforcement Claim Solving Fraudulent Call Center Case Allegedly Involving Former Defense Minister, Who Denies Allegations

On September 6, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced that four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the fraudulent call center activities. They were charged with fraud and money laundering by an organized group in especially large amount. “Additionally, two other individuals and one legal entity have also been indicted in absentia,” the Prosecutor’s Office said. While the Office implied former Defense Minister Davit Kezerashvili’s involvement, he has denied the allegations.

“The investigation has ascertained that Georgian and foreign nationals formed a structural criminal group as part of Morgan Limited LLC (the company founded by a Ukrainian national in Georgia). The group operated in 2019-2021, with the objective of gaining illicit proceeds and subsequently laundering money,” the Prosecutor’s Office said, adding that the criminal group defrauded German, Slovenian and Slovak citizens of approximately EUR 3,170,000.

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office implied the alleged involvement of Davit Kezerashvili, former Minister of Defense and owner of a controlling stake in Formula TV, and his close relatives in the case. The Prosecutor’s Office mentions these individuals in the context of the criminal group’s efforts to launder the illegally acquired money.

“The analysis of the information seized from the bank sector has determined that one of the managers of the call center operating under the name of Morgan Limited LLC, who is in custody based on an arrest warrant issued as part of the measures carried out, transferred over one million dollars to Davit Kezerashvili’s, his sister’s and his niece’s/nephew’s bank accounts in the period when the citizens of the European countries were defrauded,” the Prosecutor’s Office explains, adding “the investigation in this matter continues actively, including with the involvement of our foreign colleagues. The public will additionally be informed immediately after a summary decision has been made.”

The Prosecutor’s Office notes that there was another call center still operating in Tbilisi under the watch of one of the defendants, which had already been busted.

Law enforcement authorities have seized the assets worth of USD 800 000 from the defendants. The illegally acquired assets will be confiscated and used for the benefit of the state.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia said it solved the transnational crime in cooperation with law enforcement authorities of Germany and as part of an investigative team also involving the State Security Service of Georgia and the Investigation Service of the Georgian Finance Ministry.

Former Defense Minister Denies Allegations

On September 6, Formula TV disseminated Davit Kezerashvili’s statement in which the former Defense Minister says that the Prosecutor’s accusations are just “another attempt to discredit” him. “The Georgian government, using state bodies and institutions, is continuing a campaign of slander against me,” Kezerashvili writes.

“It is important to note that this, yet another, attack was preceded by the statement of the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission), which sheds light on the criminal actions and motives of the Georgian authorities. The Helsinki Commission directly stated that Georgian Dream uses black money received from call center networks around the world to finance its operations and harass the opposition. The exposed government of oligarch Ivanishvili is trying to avoid the consequences of its state-backed participation in this serious crime, and is trying to shift the blame to political opponents,” Kezerashvili writes.

He also stresses that BBC journalist’s investigation allegations linking him to a global scam trading network has been appealed in the British court. Meanwhile, the controlling package of TV Formula shares has been given to its employees to “protect the TV station”.

