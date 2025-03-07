Non-Resident Ambassadors Present Credentials to GD President Kavelashvili Amid Contested Legitimacy

On March 7, thirteen non-resident ambassadors including eleven newly appointed diplomats from Belgium, Luxembourg, Philippines, Cambodia, Cyprus, Malaysia, Pakistan, Somalia, Burundi, Guatemala, Mali, South Korea, and Tajikistan presented their credentials to the Georgian Dream-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili at the Orbeliani Palace.

The meeting takes place amidst the contested legitimacy of the presidency of Kavelashvili, who was elected by the single-party electoral college. He is not recognized by a large part of the society, the opposition parties, NGOs, and international partners.

According to Kavelashvili’s press service, Kavelashvili discussed “issues of deepening multilateral cooperation between the countries with the diplomats and wished the ambassadors success in their activities.”

On March 5, the non-resident ambassadors presented copies of their Letters of Credence to Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Giorgi Zurabashvili and Khatuna Totladze as well.

The Foreign Ministry reported that “the meetings focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues” and expressed “readiness to deepen and intensify” the relations.

On the same day, the ambassadors also visited the village of Odzisi, located near the occupation line, where they “assessed the current situation on the ground and received detailed information regarding the conditions in the occupied territories,” the statement read.

GD Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili also held meetings with the newly appointed ambassadors of Malaysia, Guatemala, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Belgium, and Tajikistan.

Also Read: