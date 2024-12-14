Domestic Reactions to Kavelashvili’s Election as President

In a move that further widens Georgia’s deepening political divisions, former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili was elected President of Georgia on December 14. Kavelashvili garnered 224 votes (all but one) from the college comprising of the all-GD legislature and local councilors. The session took place against the backdrop of public protests outside the Parliament building. President Zurabishvili, on December 13, said the new president’s “illegitimate, unconstitutional” elections are “a travesty” that “has no connection with any political process.”



Ruling Party:

Bidzina Ivanishvili, Honorary Chair of Georgian Dream party: “I congratulate Mikheil Kavelashvili on his election as President of Georgia. I congratulate our country on a truly Georgian, patriotic and worthy president. After today’s elections, the European-style Constitution of Georgia, which envisages a fully parliamentary system of the country, has been fully implemented. After the inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili, artificial attempts to polarize, divide and radicalize people in this country will end once and for all. I am confident that Mikheil Kavelashvili will be the president who will return this most important institution to the framework of the Constitution and, at the same time, will play a special role in the unification and peaceful coexistence of our society.”

Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia: “”I would like to congratulate Mikheil Kavelashvili on his election to the position of President of Georgia. I am confident that the election of Mikheil Kavelashvili to this most important position will make a very significant contribution to strengthening Georgia’s statehood and our sovereignty, as well as to reducing radicalism and the so-called polarization in the country… For more than two years, Georgia has not had a patriotic and mentally and psychologically balanced president. In this regard, Mikheil Kavelashvili’s presidency will be a turning point for our country. The main mission of the presidential institution is to take care of the unification of the country and society… During these years, concrete forces, external forces, have been using the presidential institution as a means of divide the society. The presidential institution has also been used to artificially weaken our constitutional order, towards this end the Constitution of Georgia was systematically violated through the president, which was directly supported by external forces. “Under the presidency of Mikheil Kavelashvili, the institution of the presidency will return to its constitutional mission and dignity.”

Shalva Papuashvili, the Chair of the Parliament: ““Today is a historic day in Georgia!.. The main mission and challenge that the new President faces is to create a precedent of acting within the constitutional powers of the institution of the President. Georgian politics is full of adventurist politicians who are always ready to step outside the constitutional framework to realize their own narrow political goals, behind whom there are invisible hands unknown to the public. Such forms of abuse of power violate the foundations of justice, the rule of law and constitutional order in the country. That is why the most important task of the newly elected president will be to fulfill the powers entrusted to him honestly, with dignity and with full understanding of responsibility. The main thing I would like to wish Mikheil Kavelashvili during his presidency is loyalty to the Georgian people and the Georgian state.”

Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the parliamentary majority: “”The first and foremost criterion was loyalty to the homeland, not to any team, and patriotism – these are the qualities Mikheil Kavelashvili has first and foremost. Moreover, he is already an established professional politician, a person who once had the support of the whole of Georgia. Today this is not the case, but the vast majority support him, because the authorities elected by the Georgian people elect the Georgian president with the appropriate legitimacy”.

Kakha Kaladze, Tbilisi City Mayor: “I congratulate the people of Georgia on the election of a new president. Mikheil Kavelashvili is a man who has always defended the dignity of Georgia and fought for the victory of the country. Today, more than ever, the country needs such a patriotic president. I hope that the new president will take all steps to unite society, strengthen the sovereignty of the country and unify Georgia.”

Opposition Forces:

Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of Strong Georgia: “Any action by the illegitimate government, including the appointment of the so-called president, is illegal and a provocation against its own citizens! Ivanishvili and his Russian, self-proclaimed government remain in complete isolation from the Western world, while European leaders openly support the Georgian people and their just demand to call new elections! History will attribute proper names to everyone – both the traitor Ivanishvili and the heroic Georgian people, who were born to prevail! We will definitely achieve new elections! The fight for freedom will continue until the end – until victory.”

Sopo Japaridze, one of the leaders of Unity-UNM: “This is a circus that we are watching today, when an illegitimate, self-proclaimed so-called government appointed an illegitimate president. This was an insult to the Georgian people.”

Teona Akubardia, one of the leaders of Gakharia for Georgia: “”Today, Ivanishvili has killed politics, he has appropriated all institutions… It is a difficult situation, although if we look at it with a sense of humor, this process seen from Rustaveli Avenue can be amusing. Most importantly, we all know that this process will definitely end with the victory of the Georgian people, because neither Bidzina’s parliament is legitimate, nor Bidzina’s so-called government, nor will Bidzina’s Kavelashvili have recognition.”

