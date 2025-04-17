Poland Sanctions Georgian Officials Responsible for Violence Against Protesters

Poland has banned eight representatives of Georgian [law] enforcement authorities from entering its territory “in response to the increasing repressions of the opposition in Georgia,” the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on April 17, adding that “Poland supports the pro-European aspirations of Georgian society.”

The move comes amid mass protests that erupted in November and December 2024 in Tbilisi and other regions of Georgia, following Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to suspend the country’s EU integration process until 2028. Protesters have faced repeated crackdowns by security forces. Police have been documented using water cannons and tear gas to disperse protests, as well as raiding opposition offices. There have also been reports of arbitrary arrests, physical assaults on peaceful demonstrators, and widespread attacks on journalists and media workers. The protests have been continuing for more than 140 days.

Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States have also imposed sanctions in response to the GD government’s actions.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)