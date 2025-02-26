GD Parliament Set to Overhaul Theater Management System to Get More Control Over Director Appointments

On February 26, several MPs from Georgian Dream (GD) and the pseudo-opposition People’s Power introduced a bill that would change the theater management system. Under the proposed amendments, the existing two-tier management model would be abolished and the professional, state and municipal, theater director would be given sole leadership. The position of artistic director, who is currently responsible for the overall artistic work of the theater, would be abolished.

Merging Artistic and Administrative Roles

Under the existing law on “Professional Theaters,” leadership is divided into two roles: an artistic director, responsible for creative direction, and a theater director, handling administrative, financial, and technical matters. The proposed bill, however, argues that this structure is “inflexible and unable to address modern challenges.”

The bill’s explanatory note states that to address this matter, the proposed law seeks to merge the two positions, establishing the theatre director as the sole leader responsible for “creative, financial, administrative, technical, and organizational operations.”

Sweeping Changes to Appointments and Dismissals

The proposed bill further claims that the current legal framework lacks provisions for appointing theater directors through a competitive process and does not clearly regulate dismissal procedures. The bill aims to change that by introducing a structured competitive selection process to “foster the attraction and engagement of talented young people and professionals in the field.”

One of the most drastic measures in the proposed bill is the immediate dismissal of all current state and municipal theater directors upon the law’s enactment.

Additionally, the bill says that the Minister appoints profession state theater at his or her discretion. The text reads: “The Minister shall also be authorized to appoint the director of the theater on the basis of a competition, or upon the nomination of the Recommendation Board and/or the Artistic Council. Or/and to refuse to appoint the candidate nominated by them and appoint the director at his/her discretion.

Similarly, in a professional municipal theater, the theater director is appointed by the mayor of the municipality at his/her discretion.

According to the draft:

Dismissed directors will have 10 days under the new regulation to apply for a vacant position within the same theater and should submit written consent.

If no vacancy exists or if a dismissed director does not seek reappointment, they will receive compensation equivalent to three months’ last salary.

Authors of the draft law are the MPs from GD and People’s Power: Archil Gorduladze, Tornike Cheishvili, Rati Ionatamishvili, Davit Matikashvili, Guram Macharashvili, Aleksandre Tabatadze, Tengiz Sharmanashvili, Aluda Gudushauri, Viktor Japaridze, Sozar Subari, Nodar Turdzeladze, Irma Zavradashvili, Levan Machavariani, Ramina Beradze, Irakli Kirtskhalia, Salome Jinjiolava, Tornike Berekashvili, Genrieta Tsitsava, Mamuka Mdinaradze.

Opposition Reacts

Opposition politicians perceive the bill as yet another attempt by the ruling GD party to tighten its grip on cultural institutions. A member of the opposition coalition Strong Georgia, Dea Metreveli assessed the proposed changes in theaters as “repressive in nature.” Metreveli said the changes only serve one purpose, which is “to bring theaters under the strict control of the regime’s party vertical.” As she argued, the amendments are “punitive operations carried out by the regime against free Georgian theaters” which according to Metreveli have taken a dignified position against “the violent and illegal policies” of GD.

Following Georgian Dream’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to halt the EU accession process until 2028, pro-EU protests erupted across the country. The demonstrations, which have now entered their 91st consecutive day, have seen theatre actors and directors actively involved.

Vaso Abashidze Theatre announced a strike after its actor, Andro Chichinadze was arrested on criminal charges during the pro-EU rally. On January 23, Georgian artists staged a performance in which they issued a manifesto and announced plans to tour Georgia’s regions to campaign for freedom and hold meetings with citizens. They have already visited several Georgian cities, such as Batumi, Kutaisi, Gori and others.

