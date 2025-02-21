IPI Calls for Immediate Release of Mzia Amaghlobeli

International journalists, newsrooms, press freedom advocates, human rights defenders, and journalists’ organizations have called for the director of Batumelebi/Netgazeti Mzia Amaglobeli’s release. “The Georgian authorities must release Mzia immediately, drop the disproportionate charges against her, and conduct an independent investigation into the allegations of mistreatment against her,” the International Press Institute (IPI) said on February 20.

The IPI has initiated a campaign call in support of Amaghlobeli. To date, the statement in support of the journalist has been signed by 84 organizations and more than 200 individuals. The statement of support is still open for signatures.

IPI further emphasized the need for a “long rehabilitation” for Amaghlobeli to recover her health, demanding that she “must not be returned to prison.” Additionally, they reiterated their solidarity with Amaghlobeli, affirming: “We stand by Mzia Amaghlobeli, her colleagues at Batumelebi and Netgazeti, and all independent journalists of Georgia.”

The IPI also notes that Mzia’s arrest “comes during a brutal suppression of the democracy protests and escalating attacks against independent journalists.”

The IPI statement stressed that throughout her career, Mzia Amaghlobeli has demonstrated unwavering courage and a strong commitment to upholding democratic principles, defending press freedom and protecting the rights of journalists.

Amaghlobeli was detained on January 12 under charges of assaulting police officer, which carries a prison sentence of up to seven years. She began a hunger strike upon her detention and ended it on February 18. Prior to this, on February 17, the clinical director of Vivamedi, Zurab Chkhaidze, urged her family and legal representatives to persuade her to follow medical recommendations to prevent a “fatal outcome.”

Amaghlobeli is not the first media representative to be targeted by the Georgian Dream government. Since the start of pro-European rallies in November 2024, representatives of free and independent media have faced physical assaults, arrests, and fines.

In response to these developments, members of the global network of the International Press Institute (IPI) and its independent media network in Central and Eastern Europe on December 13 strongly condemned the targeted violent attacks on journalists during the protests in Georgia. They expressed grave concern about the increasing violence against journalists ” both by state security forces and private individuals”.

International Press Institute (IPI) is a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists.

