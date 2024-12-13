IPI Condemns Violent Attacks on Journalists in Georgia

On December 13, members of the International Press Institute (IPI) global network and its Central and Eastern Europe independent media network, issued a strong condemnation of the targeted violent attacks on journalists during the ongoing protests in Georgia. They have expressed grave concern over the increasing violence against journalists, “both by state security forces and private individuals”, and highlighted the serious implications for press freedom and democratic processes in the country.

In a joint statement, IPI expressed solidarity with journalists who continue their essential work in increasingly hostile and dangerous conditions. “Since November 28, at least 90 journalists have faced physical assault, verbal abuse, or obstruction as police violently dispersed the protests. Most of the injured journalists represent independent and government-critical outlets based in the capital, Tbilisi”, the statement says. It adds: “At the same time, government smear campaigns to discredit independent journalism have continued unabated.”

IPI highlights the deteriorating media environment in Georgia, where legal and institutional mechanisms are reportedly being weaponized to target and silence critical voices. Despite these challenges, the IPI praises the resilience of Georgia’s free media, describing their work as “indispensable, not only for informing Georgia’s public, but also the world, of the unfolding events.”

“Despite these grave circumstances, we are inspired by the bravery and resilience of Georgia’s free media. Your work is vital, and your courage is an inspiration to us. Once again, we stand in full solidarity with you,” the statement concluded.

The joint statement is signed by 80 members of the network.

Also Read: