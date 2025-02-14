Batumi Court Rejects Petition to Change Amaghlobeli’s Pre-Trial Detention

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), said Batumi City Court Judge Levan Kolbaia has declared inadmissible the lawyers’ petition to change journalist the pre-trial detention of journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, director of the Batumelebi/Netgazeti publication.

“This is another illegal and unfounded court decision against Mzia Amaghlobeli. There is no basis to justify her imprisonment,” said the statement by the GYLA, which represents Amaghlobeli in court. “With these decisions, the Georgian judiciary is writing a history of its illegality.”

The organization has announced that it will appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals. This follows the January 21 decision by the Kutaisi Court of Appeals, which rejected Amaghlobeli’s previous appeal and upheld her pre-trial detention.

Mzia Amaghlobeli remains in custody, charged under Article 353 Prima of the Georgian Criminal Code, which carries a prison sentence of four to seven years for assaulting a police officer. Following the decision by Batumi City Court Judge Nino Sakhelashvili to keep her in pre-trial detention, Amaghlobeli began a hunger strike and her health is reportedly deteriorating daily. Amaghlobeli’s hunger strike has now entered its 34th day.

GYLA has previously argued that Amaghlobeli’s prosecution is unlawful and a form of political repression.



