Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian fighter, Levan Parkaia, was killed in fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Civil.ge on February 15.

Levan Parkaia, Source: L. Parkaia’s FB page

His death was first reported by Zurab Japaridze, one of the leaders of the Coalition for Change. “Our friend, a very good person Levan Parkaia has died in Ukraine,” Japaridze wrote on social media.

The latest casualty brings to 66 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

