Domestic Reactions to European Parliament Resolution

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on February 13 regarding the further deterioration of the political situation in Georgia under the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) government. The critical resolution accuses GD of “capturing” the state and orchestrating an “unconstitutional usurpation of power.” It calls for withholding support for the government, imposing sanctions on GD’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili and his close circle—including top officials, judges, and pro-government media owners—and demands new elections as a precondition for future engagement with Georgia.

Additionally, the resolution urges an end to violence against opposition figures, civil activists, and journalists. It asserts that the GD authorities continue to violate fundamental freedoms, human rights, and international commitments, thereby undermining years of democratic progress.

Civil.ge collected the domestic reactions to the resolution

Georgian Dream Government Representatives

GD Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze: “This resolution has no value for us, given that this is another, already sixth, completely unjust resolution. This is an attack on Georgia. This is also an attack on the independence of specific media. All this reminds us of the nine-year period [referring to UNM’s government] during which a harsh regime operated, which attacked statehood and the independence of the media in our country, and this regime was run by the same forces that are now initiating such resolutions in the European Parliament. This is very sad event, such acts and resolutions have a very serious impact on the reputation of the European bureaucracy in our country, in the eyes of the Georgian society. We hope that the European Union, European institutions and bureaucracy will recover in the future, the current trends are quite severe.”

GD Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maka Botchorishvili: “It is very difficult to make any serious comments on the resolutions that the European Parliament has been adopting in recent years regarding Georgia. It is already a matter of counting, there are dozens of resolutions. I think every other month there are resolutions about Georgia, not of a binding nature, of course, this should be said first of all. When we read, it is very sad, but when I say this, the lack of common sense is visible in these institutions… It is very sad that in the resolutions of the European Parliament you come across such absurd clauses… I really cannot take seriously a resolution that absolutely groundlessly does not recognize the elections… We know what such statements and resolutions serve. It is already clear and we have been observing this for some time now that the political forces that call themselves the opposition in Georgia are building their political agenda based on these resolutions and statements…The documents that we see are devoid of common sense. This is very sad, and Georgia’s European integration cannot end and begin with these resolutions that we see being adopted by the European Parliament… which are absolutely baseless and have nothing to do with reality at all…

Chairman of the GD Parliament’s European Integration Committee, Levan Makhashvili: “Another resolution of the European Parliament is a blank piece of paper, empty words, and it has no value – no value and no legal force for the European Union itself, because it is not binding. The document contains a lot of disinformation, lies, and an unfair attack on the Georgian government and Georgia in general. The European Union and European institutions themselves have repeatedly exposed the European Parliament resolutions as lies. By adopting resolutions full of lies, the European Parliament discredits itself. This document has no value for us. We saw many names in the resolution – this is an attack on people who serve the truth and that is why they are trying to attack them. That is why they have attacked specific media organizations that do not serve their ideology and, on the contrary, expose them for lies and disinformation. The opposition’s reaction to the European Parliament resolution is a confirmation of how much they enjoy attacking and storming the state. The steps they have taken have long gone beyond party-political activities and are the anatomy of a direct attack on the state. When you attack a cause that is beneficial to the country – visa liberalization or any other achievement, you are fighting against your own state and population.”

GD MP Davit Matikashvili: “What is the value of a resolution that is actually based on absurdity, what is the value of a resolution that ignores the will of more than one million hundred thousand Georgian citizens… The arc of the fight against the “Deep State” is getting closer and closer… Until the will of the Georgian people is taken into account, respected, and treated with dignity towards our country, it is clear that such a resolution will not be worth a dime for our country.”

National Bank of Georgia

Statement by the National Bank of Georgia: “The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) responds to today’s resolution adopted by the European Parliament, which calls on the Council of the European Union and its Member States to impose sanctions on Georgian businessmen and high-ranking officials, including the President of the NBG, Natia Turnava. First and foremost, we would like to clarify that this resolution, like others of its kind, is purely recommendatory. However, we consider the European Parliament’s call for sanctions against the Governor of the NBG to be a clear example of political pressure on Georgia’s independent financial regulator. This pressure is being driven by certain local political forces, which, in pursuit of their own political agendas, are attempting to undermine the country’s economic development and financial stability. It is regrettable that they have chosen to use the European Parliament’s platform to further these objectives… Any attempt to exert pressure on an independent financial regulator or to discredit the NBG and the banking sector is unacceptable and contradicts internationally recognized standards. As an independent and resilient institution, the National Bank of Georgia will continue to fulfill its mandate under the Constitution and laws of Georgia, ensuring price and financial stability in the country.”

President Salome Zurabishvili

President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili: “Today’s EP resolution leaves no doubt: Georgia’s current authorities have no legitimacy. The only way forward for our country is new, free and fair elections. Georgia’s European future must be decided by its people.”

Opposition

Leader of the opposition Coalition for Change, Zurab Japaridze: “All important points have in the end been reflected in this agreed version. It speaks of non-recognition of the election results, and therefore neither the parliament nor Kavelashvili are recognized. This is also evident in the text, as nowhere are they [GD] referred to as a government, let alone a legitimate government. A lot is said [in the resolution] about political prisoners. There is an important emphasis on the fact that Brussels should work more actively. It is directly stated that the steps of the European Commission are not fully adequate to the Georgian reality. There is a lot [in the text] on sanctions and specific names and surnames are listed, including Ivanishvili’s entire family, in a broad sense, “businessmen” and propagandists… One of the clauses is that on certain issues that the EU cannot reach a consensus on, because… of Hungary and Slovakia’s obstruction, there is a direct call to imitate the Baltic countries, just as the Baltic countries individually sanctioned concrete individuals and for the 25 countries to do the same.”

Leader of Unity-UNM, Tinatin Bokuchava: “It is true that this is not the first critical resolution against the Russian Dream, but we see that all the subsequent resolutions are becoming more and more severe… This resolution is the basis for saying with confidence – the sanctions policy will not stop here and will definitely expand further.”

Leader of coalition Strong Georgia, Badri Japaridze: “This is a resolution we have never seen before. The Georgian Dream and Bidzina Ivanishvili’s destructive actions have led to this outcome. The European Parliament urges all member states not to recognize the present de-facto authorities… It urges the EU member states to employ all available bilateral sanctions mechanisms and endorses the bilateral sanctions adopted by Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and the Czech Republic. It also addresses what poses the greatest threat to our country – these are the greatest benefits that the Georgian people have obtained at the cost of their work and blood – rapprochement with the European Union, free trade, and visa-free travel. All of this has been put at risk by the Georgian Dream, and this is precisely what is reflected in the resolution. If Ivanishvili does not call new elections, if there is no agreement that these elections will be held in a free and fair environment, then the European Parliament will call on EU Member States to consider withdrawing the great benefits that our people have so cherished. We must succeed in forcing the Georgian Dream to fulfill the demand set out in this resolution to call new elections.”

Leader of the Coalition for Change, Nika Gvaramia: “A resolution of this severity is unimaginable. Two crucial steps now lie ahead: ensuring the implementation of these measures in Brussels, while simultaneously expanding and intensifying our protest movements across Georgia. I have no doubt this will come to fruition. Economic sanctions are also important, with Great Britain’s participation being especially crucial. While U.S. involvement is certainly vital, discussions within Europe indicate that if unified EU sanctions prove unattainable, individual member states are prepared to impose national sanctions. It’s worth noting that Ivanishvili.. has substantial property in France… I believe this outcome was achieved through several key factors: primarily the resolute will of the Georgian people, evidenced by recent polling data and the demonstrations on Rustaveli Avenue. With the unity of the people, the political parties and the media… we can achieve anything.”

Member of the opposition party Gakharia for Georgia, Ana Buchukuri: “Today’s resolution of the European Parliament on Georgia once again confirms that, as a result of the rigging of the 2024 parliamentary elections, Ivanishvili’s so-called government is illegitimate, which has plunged Georgia into a deep political and constitutional crisis… The fact is that our partners are not going to tolerate the Ivanishvili regime’s attempt to deprive the Georgian people of their democratic future and European choice.”

