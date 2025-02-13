GD Denigrates European Parliament after Critical Resolution

Following the European Parliament’s adoption of a critical resolution on Georgia on February 13, the political council of Georgia’s ruling party said the resolution is “against Georgia and the government elected by the Georgian people” and that the European Parliament cannot be “taken seriously.”

The resolution, which was adopted by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament today, February 13, calls for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and his enablers, among other measures. The GD responded with a statement containing conspiracy theories about “deep state” influence on the European Parliament.

“Either the “deep state” destroys the EU, or the EU finds the strength to somehow get rid of the “deep state’s” influence,” GD said in a revised reference to the U.S. Donald Trump’s words from 2023. “Either the deep state destroys America, or we destroy the deep state.”

“Just as we wish President Trump victory in the fight against the “deep state”, we also wish Europe to get rid of the malign influence of the “deep state”. In this fight, we will be on the side of patriotic Europeans,” the GD political council statement stated.

The statement also quoted Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban as saying, “It is impossible to take the EU institutions seriously.” [The quote is a double-translation from Georgian].

“In our opinion, unfortunately, it is absolutely impossible to take the European Parliament seriously today,” the statement concluded.

