German Embassy: Equality Before the Law Must be Upheld

The German Embassy in Georgia has addressed the legal proceedings against the protesters, highlighting what it sees as intimidation tactics and unequal legal treatment of demonstrators and law enforcement representatives.

In a statement on February 12, the Embassy called attention to the legal provisions on possible release from pre-trial detention, emphasizing that they should be taken seriously in court practice. “It appears that people exercising their fundamental rights are [intentionally] being intimidated,” the statement said.

“The same standards should apply to both demonstrators and law enforcement officials in cases of potential criminal offenses,” the embassy said.

The statement stressed that “no serious investigation of the violations committed by state structures has yet been conducted.”

The Embassy said that it, together with European and American partners, continues to monitor the detainees’ trials and stressed the importance of respecting the principles of the rule of law. “Equality before the law, proportionality, legal certainty, and the protection of freedom must be upheld,” the statement said.

The statement also highlighted that the German Embassy is “particularly concerned” about the state of health of Mzia Amaghlobeli, the director of Batumelebi/Netgazeti. Amaghlobeli remains in detention despite her deteriorating health, and is now in the 32nd day of a hunger strike in protest at the crackdown on dissent by the Georgian Dream party.

Due to Georgia’s democratic decline, Germany suspended development cooperation with the country on December 4, 2024. On December 31, 2024 the German Foreign Ministry imposed travel bans on nine people it said were responsible for violence against peaceful demonstrators. “The right to peaceful protest is a universal human right and it is our responsibility to protect it,” the ministry said.

