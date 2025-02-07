SJC Says Journalist Afgan Sadygov’s Health at Critical Risk Amid 142-Day Hunger Strike

On February 7, the Social Justice Center (SJC) raised serious concerns over the rapidly deteriorating health condition of Afgan Sadygov, a critical Azerbaijani journalist who has been on a hunger strike for 142 days while facing the imminent risk of extradition from Georgia to Azerbaijan.

According to the watchdog, on February 2, after months of refusing food, Sadygov escalated his protest by declaring an absolute hunger strike. This drastic decision followed the Tbilisi City Court’s ruling on January 31 to extend his pretrial detention by an additional three months. The ruling came following an interim measure issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) on January 14, which explicitly prohibited his transfer to Azerbaijan.

“On February 5, Afgan Sadygov’s health condition deteriorated extremely, and he was unconscious for several hours. With the intervention of doctors from the N18 Medical Institution for Accused and Convicted Persons, he was brought out of critical condition and at this stage his condition is stable,” the SJC noted. The watchdog also noted that Sadygov with the request of his family and the recommendation of his lawyers “agreed to receive water, although he continues the absolute hunger strike.”

The Social Justice Center highlights that Sadygov has experienced extreme weight loss, now weighing only 56 kilograms – a reduction of over 40 kilograms since his detention. His health is at critical risk, and “the damage could soon become irreversible,” the SJC warned. Sadygov has been on a hunger strike since September 21, 2024.

“The Social Justice Center continues to protect the interests of Afghan Sadygov and will periodically provide the public with updated information on his condition and the progress of the case at the European Court of Human Rights,” the statement concluded.

The journalist has been reportedly living in Georgia since December 2023. Sadygov was arrested in Azerbaijan in May 2020 on charges of extortion. After being sentenced to seven years in prison in Azerbaijan under what international rights groups describe as politically motivated charges, he undertook a grueling 242-day hunger strike. Though he was released by amnesty after two years in prison, that prolonged protest left him in critical condition, necessitating extended rehabilitation and specialized medical treatment abroad. International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and OSCE, have called on Georgia not to extradite Sadygov to Azerbaijan.

