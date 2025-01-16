ECtHR Rules an Interim Measure Preventing Extradition of Afgan Sadigov to Azerbaijan

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg issued an interim ruling on January 14 that critical Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadigov should not be extradited to Azerbaijan. The measure is currently in force for seven days. Afghan Sadigov, who had fled Azerbaijan and has reportedly been living in Georgia since December 2023 has faced an extradition to Azerbaijan following the November 28, 2024 the ruling of Tbilisi City Court.

On January 15, 2025, Judge Davit Akhalbedashvili of the Tbilisi Court of Appeal rejected Afgan Sadigov’s appeal against Georgia’s refusal to grant him refugee or humanitarian status. The court was the last instance that could protect the rights of the persecuted journalist and editor and prevent his extradition. Afghan Sadigov has thus exhausted all avenues of appeal in the national courts of Georgia.

The local watchdog, the Social Justice Centre, said that in anticipation of such a decision by the Court of Appeal, on 10 January 2025 the Centre had pre-emptively applied to the European Court of Human Rights for an interim measure to suspend the extradition of Afgan Sadigov to Azerbaijan under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court.

The SJC stated that the ECtHR granted the application and on 14 January 2025 adopted a decision in which it indicated to the Georgian authorities that, pursuant to Rule 39 [Interim measures] of the Rules of Court, Afgan Sadigov should not be extradited to the Republic of Azerbaijan until the 7th day after the decision of the Court. The Court also indicated that the request should be given priority on the basis of Rule 41 [Order of dealing with cases] of the Rules of Court. The SJC intends to apply to the ECtHR for an extension of the interim measure pending its substantive and final decision in the case.

The Social Justice Center calls on the Ministry of Justice of Georgia and Georgian Dream Minister Anri Okhanashvili:

To properly implement the decision of the European Court of Human Rights of January 14, 2025 and not to allow the extradition of Afgan Sadigov to Azerbaijan, to take all measures to this end, including timely coordination with relevant agencies;

To prevent the extradition of Afgan Sadigov to Azerbaijan, where there is a very high risk of violation of his fundamental rights, and to unconditionally comply with Georgia’s international obligations in the field of human rights.

The Equality Policy Program Director of the SJC Tamta Mikeladze commented that the ECtHR’s decision was a very important preliminary blocking measure” and expressed confidence that “the court will take a long-term (until its final consideration of the issue) interim measure on the inadmissibility of extradition.”

She added :”I hope that with the help of the European Court, we will finally protect the safety and freedom of the Sadigov family and bring them relief after many years of suffering.

I hope that the time will come when we will be able to facilitate family reunification. We have already managed to take Afgan’s wife and children to a safe country.”

Sadigov was arrested in Azerbaijan in May 2020 on charges of extortion. He was later sentenced to seven years in prison, which was eventually reduced to four years by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan. However, he was released by amnesty after about two years in prison. He went on hunger strike for 242 days in prison. International organizations, including Amnesty International and the OSCE, have called on Georgia not to extradite Afghan Sadigov to Azerbaijan.

Also Read:





This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)