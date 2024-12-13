Public Defender Says Rump GD Parliament Legislates without Consultation, Limits Human Rights

On December 13, the Public Defender of Georgia condemned the legislation that the rump GD parliament has rushed through, saying it does not meet human rights standards and is being adopted without due consultation.

Specifically, concerning the amendments to the Civil Service Law, the Public Defender noted that the new rules of dismissal “due to reorganization” do not foresee adequate mechanisms of redress and reinstatement. The amendments simplify “reorganization” – one of the most quoted formal reasons for getting rid of unwanted cadre – shorten the deadlines and remove most redress mechanisms. This amendment was rushed through after hundreds of civil servants supported Georgia’s EU aspirations. GD leadership responded that the civil service was thus “self-cleansing.”

Public Defender also pointed to the amendments stipulating that the heads of government departments and their deputies will no longer be civil servants but “appointed by administrative contracts,” i.e., political appointees. Ioseliani noted that this reduces labor protection and contradicts the principles of career-based, professional civil service stipulated by the Law.

The Public Defender also addressed the prohibition of wearing masks during assemblies, noting that while covering one’s face during public meetings is forbidden in many Western countries, this prohibition shall be conditional, following international human rights standards and national legislation. “It is important in this case that the legislation maintains a balance between freedom of expression and security interests,” the Ombudsman says.

Finally, the Ombudsman noted that the amendments to the Administrative Code significantly increase the fines and also prescribe imprisonment for some violations, which may impose an undue, heavy burden.

