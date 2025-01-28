UN Experts Call on GD Government to Investigate Use of Force by Police During Demonstrations

Experts on Human Rights appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council, urged Georgian authorities to “investigate allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement officials, torture and ill-treatment, and arbitrary detention of peaceful demonstrators and media workers” during protests in November and December 2024 and to “take concrete measures to prevent further violence.” The said that they have written to the Georgian authorities on this matter and will closely monitor the situation.

In the statement published by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on January 28 the UN experts stated that “given the gravity of these events, we expect the Georgian authorities to authorize independent, impartial, transparent, and effective investigations in accordance with international standards.” The added that “anyone arbitrarily detained should be released, and those in need of medical attention must be provided with it.”

The UN experts also called on Georgian authorities to ensure that security forces act in full compliance with international standards, emphasizing that the physical and psychological integrity of individuals must remain a “highest priority.”

They noted that there are credible reports that the police used rubber bullets, water cannons, pepper spray and other chemical irritants indiscriminately against the demonstrators. “Hundreds of people were reportedly injured, with an unusually high proportion suffering serious head and facial injuries,” the experts said.

“We have received allegations of intentional physical violence, threats, intimidation, and retaliation against peaceful protesters, human rights defenders, and journalists by law enforcement officials, as well as by others without uniforms or identifying insignia,” the experts noted. They pointed that according to their information “these incidents may not have been isolated and point to command responsibility.”

The statement highlighted reports of police brutality during detentions, as well as verbal and physical abuse of detainees, denial of medical care, and restricting access to legal counsel or the opportunity to contact families.

Although the Special Investigation Service of Georgia has launched an investigation into the events reported in recent months, the experts note “to date, this investigation does not appear to have produced any outcome, while many protesters remain in detention.”

The experts recalled that “any use of force by security forces must comply with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, precaution and non-discrimination, and must be strictly regulated in accordance with applicable international standards.”

The statement reads: “We ask the Government to report on concrete measures taken to prevent torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment including during peaceful assemblies and in places of detention.”

The UN experts include Dr. Alice Jill Edwards, Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment; Mr. Morris Tidball-Binz, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial summary or arbitrary executions; Ms. Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association; Ms. Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Ms. Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.



