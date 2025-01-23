CSOs Condemn Repressive Use of Fines Against Protesters in Georgia

Representatives of civil society organizations (CSOs) have condemned what they describe as the “unjustified use of sanctions” in the form of excessive fines, describing them as a tool of repression. They argue that these measures are undemocratic and designed to stifle dissent, as no video or photographic evidence is provided to support the charges. Civil society organizations also called on judges reviewing administrative cases not to take part in what they called “this oligarchic punitive operation”.

“This practice is a tool of repression against freedom of expression and, by its severity, is tantamount to criminal liability,” said Nino Lomjaria, founder of the civic platform Georgia’s European Orbit, during a briefing on January 23. “It is undemocratic, does not comply with international human rights standards, and continues the illegal policy of suppressing freedom of assembly and expression.”

Lomjaria emphasized Georgia’s obligation to uphold international legal standards, citing both the Venice Commission and the European Court of Human Rights. She noted that “disproportionate sanctions, including heavy fines, may violate freedom of assembly and expression and have a chilling effect on these rights.”

The fines have been imposed following the adoption of amendments to the Law on Assemblies and Manifestations and and the Code of Administrative Offences, which were discussed and passed by Georgian Dream parliament in just five days last December. These amendments, signed into law by Georgian Dream President Mikheil Kavelashvili on December 29, include the prohibition of face coverings, the use of pyrotechnics, road blockages, and allow for the arbitrary use of preventive detention. CSOs said that these measures are being weaponized to target peaceful protesters, particularly those participating in pro-European rallies since November 28, 2024.

“The intensity and unjustified nature of these fines indicate that their purpose is to intimidate protest participants, weaken the momentum of protests, and create financial difficulties for rally participants,” said Lomjaria.

The financial penalties under the new amendments have increased drastically. The fine for road blockages rose from 500 [175 USD] to 5,000 GEL [1748 USD] and from 5,000 to 15,000 GEL [5245 USD] for organizers. Similarly, fines for wearing face masks increased to 2,000 GEL, while the fine for hanging protest posters increased from 50 [17 USD] to 1,000 GEL [349 USD]. Lomjaria criticized the courts for imposing these severe penalties without adequate evidence, often favoring the prosecutor’s side.

International sanctions have already been imposed on several judges for their role in these repressive practices. Estonia, for instance, has sanctioned six Tbilisi City Court judges, including Lela Mildenberger, Lela Tsagareishvili, Manuchar Tsatsua, Zviad Tsekvava, Koba Chagunava, and Nino Enukidze. The Transparency International Georgia Director Eka Gigauri highlighted that judges from the Kutaisi City Court—including Manana Nikachadze, Batumi City Court Judges Irma Togonidze,Guliko Kajhashvili and Zugdidi City Court Judges Pati Purtskhvanidze, Irakli Abshilava and Gvantsa Vardanidze – are also involved in issuing these fines.

Mass detentions began following pro-European rallies triggered by Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to postpone EU integration until 2028. Multiple cases of police violence against peaceful demonstrators have been documented. Meanwhile, the government has been using recent legislative changes to arrest people on administrative and criminal charges. Defendants often appeal the charges, citing a lack of evidence to support their alleged criminality. However, the courts have consistently ruled in favor of the prosecution.

