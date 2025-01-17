SIS: 52 People from Protests Granted Victim Status

52 people from the protests over the past two months have been granted victim status, the Special Investigation Service (SIS) said on January 17. The SIS stated it is investigating cases of alleged police abuse of power and unlawful interference in the professional activities of journalists during the protests that began in November.

Since November 28, when Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the country’s abandonment of the EU path, popular protests have erupted across Georgia and continue non-stop for over 50 days. During the peaceful protests, many people, including journalists, were violently assaulted by the police and some unidentified thugs allegedly affiliated with the ruling party.

The SIS says it is investigating cases under two articles of the Georgian Criminal Code: Article 333, which deals with exceeding official powers, in particular a part that details the use of force or a weapon; and Article 154, which deals with unlawful interference with a journalist’s professional activities using threats of violence.

The SIS said the investigation is “actively underway”. 343 people, including 49 journalists, have been questioned, according to the investigative service. However, not a single perpetrator has yet been held accountable.

The SIS statement also refers to a specific case of a brutal attack on the opposition-leaning TV Pirveli crew, journalist Maka Chikhladze, and cameraman Giorgi Shetsiruli. Both were granted the victim status. The SIS says it has questioned 52 people in this particular case.

The Georgian authorities have been widely criticized at home and abroad for allowing alleged cases of police violence and brutality to go unpunished. While dozens of peaceful demonstrators have been detained and prosecuted on both administrative and criminal charges, no police officers or so-called titushky have been brought to justice for beating, injuring, and physically assaulting citizens.

