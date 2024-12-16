Amnesty International Condemns Georgian Authorities’ Violence, Urges Int’I Community to Act

Amnesty International, a leading human rights watchdog, has issued a scathing report on the Georgian authorities’ violent response to the protests. Highlighting the excessive use of force by police and complicit groups, the organization called for immediate and transparent investigations into abuses, accountability for perpetrators, and the release of all those detained for exercising their right to peaceful assembly. The report also urged the Georgian government to comply with international human rights treaties and calls on the international community to investigate the violence, demand justice for the victims, and support Georgian civil society. The organization warned that continued repression threatens Georgia’s democratic progress and European aspirations.

The report includes testimonies from several people injured during the protests, including journalists, namely: Mariam Nikuradze, Zviad Maisashvili, Davit Tsagareli, Davit Abuladze, Lazare Maglakelidze, Giorgi Chutkerashvili, Gia Jvarsheishvili, Natia Dzidziguri, Avtandil Titvinidze, Zviad Ratiani, Maka Chikhladze, and Mindia Gabadze. Citing the testimonies and numerous reports, the organization states that: “the pervasive nature of this violence, coupled with the authorities’ failure to investigate or bring suspected perpetrators to justice and provide victims with access to justice and effective remedies, reveals the deep-seated impunity in Georgia’s law enforcement and criminal justice systems, resulting in widespread human rights violations”.

Amnesty International urges the Georgian government to take immediate action to address the escalating violence and uphold human rights. The organization calls for an end to the unlawful use of force by police and “unidentified groups acting with police complicity,” emphasizing the need for accountability through impartial, thorough, and transparent investigations into allegations of torture, excessive force, and other abuses. The organization says all those responsible, including command-level officers, should be held accountable in fair trials. It also demands to “immediately and unconditionally release all detained solely for the peaceful exercise of their human rights.”

The report also reminds the Georgian authorities that Georgia is a state party to key human rights treaties, namely European Convention on Human Rights (articles 10 and 11) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (articles 19 and 21). Therefore, the government is accountable to comply with human rights obligations and guarantee the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

It further called on the international community, including the European Union and United Nations, to:

Condemn Excessive Force : Speak out firmly and consistently against the Georgian authorities’ violent crackdown on protests.

: Speak out firmly and consistently against the Georgian authorities’ violent crackdown on protests. Press for Accountability : Urge Georgian authorities to investigate abuses, release detained protesters, and ensure justice for victims.

: Urge Georgian authorities to investigate abuses, release detained protesters, and ensure justice for victims. Facilitate UN Fact-Finding Missions : Request visits from UN Special Rapporteurs on peaceful assembly “as well as the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, to undertake fact-finding missions to assess the human rights situation in Georgia.”

: Request visits from UN Special Rapporteurs on peaceful assembly “as well as the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, to undertake fact-finding missions to assess the human rights situation in Georgia.” Support Civil Society: Demand investigations into harassment and attacks on journalists and activists and provide protection for their work.

