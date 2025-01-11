Georgian President Calls for Election Preparedness, Urges Formation of New Political Parties

Speaking in Zugdidi during her “regional tour,” Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili stressed the importance of preparing for potential new elections, saying preparation is essential for ensuring democratic outcomes. She also emphasized the importance of the ongoing protest not only in Tbilisi, but all over Georgia.

“Elections need preparedness,” Zurabishvili said, emphasizing the need to address the uncertainty that plagued previous elections. She encouraged citizens dissatisfied with existing political parties to take initiative by forming new ones.

“There should be no more talk before the next elections: ‘I don’t like this party, I don’t like that party.’ If you don’t like it, form your own! Your turn has come!” she declared. „Those parties will also have their place, diversity is the strength of this country, but new parties are really needed, reflecting the new Georgia that is being born today.“

The president underscored the need to prepare for new elections as the cornerstone of peaceful and democratic development. “It is good to stand together; it is even better to prepare for what we need for tomorrow,” Zurabishvili said. She added that she was working to ensure that “minimum conditions” were in place to believe that the elections would be truly free and fair. “I can promise you one thing: I will be fully involved, with all the efforts I can make for this country,” she said.

Salome Zurabishvili’s visit to Zugdidi is part of a “regional tour” aimed at showing protesters across Georgia that their involvement is just as significant as the protests taking place in Tbilisi. The president highlighted the crucial role of citizens’ participation in what she described as a unified Georgian movement against the current regime.

She accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of serving Russian interests by trying to divide the country. “Russia, through the Georgian Dream regime, is trying to create confrontation” and divide Georgia into two sides. “But there are no “two sides” in Georgia today. There is one regime and one society,” she said.

But, she noted, “there are people who defend this regime and resort to cruel measures to do so”, recalling the court hearing the day before, which remanded in custody 11 protesters, and saying that “there were completely innocent people” and the judge who knew they were innocent and that “there was no group violence and no crime”. “They will be freed as the country will be freed,” she said.

“We are now in a battle that will undoubtedly be victorious, because there is no other way. I have hope for each of you. If we are all involved, this will come true in the end,” Zurabishvili added.

She spoke of her upcoming visit to Washington, DC to attend the inauguration of the President-elect Donald Trump. She said she has many friends in the US “who are heartbroken for Georgia” and who are doing everything they can “to protect the future of this country” from the blows that come from Russia.

“This is very important because this country has rarely had so many friends, whether in Europe or America,” Salome Zurabishvili stressed. This is our strength, but we must also know that we have these friends and they are so active today because you are standing where you are. If this diverse protest were not in every city, all segments of society that are involved, then they would not feel their obligation to help us in some way, as they can. She expressed gratitude to protesters across the country, stating that their collective efforts have drawn international attention, mentioning that the West stands with the Georgian people because of their aspirations and clear dedication to democracy.

“This is the protest of the whole of Georgia, which will lead us to the final result. This end result is [living] in a peaceful, democratic country,” President Zurabishvili stressed.

