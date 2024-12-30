GD-elect President Mikheil Kavelashvili participated in the closing ceremony of the Georgian Ambassadors’ Conference 2024, right after his inauguration ceremony, accompanied by the Chair of the ramp GD Parliament Shalva Papuashvili and Georgian Dream’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. All three maintained that Georgia continues successfully on the road to EU membership. The Ambassadorial took place amid Georgia’s growing international isolation, the rupture in its relations with traditional Western partners, the halting of its EU accession process, and a growing domestic crisis. This did not prevent the GD officials to promise the achievement of the EU membership goal and the restoration of the relations with the main strategic partner – the U.S.

GD’s newly elected President Kavelashvili said in his address to the ambassadors that “despite the artificial frenzy and speculation”, Georgia’s integration with the EU is continuing and repeated the GD narrative that by 2028 more than 90% of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement will have been implemented and “by 2030 Georgia will be best prepared for EU membership”. He also noted that Georgia is ready to start negotiations with the EU “at any time”.

Kavelashvili also expressed optimism that under the new US administration, “all misunderstandings” between the two countries will be resolved and that the Strategic Charter between Georgia and the US will be fully implemented.

Georgia was strengthening relations with its neighbors, he said, noting that long-term stability in the region is a priority. He also spoke of the occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and emphasized that only peaceful means would lead to de-occupation. He never mentioned Russia in the context of the occupation.

GD PM Kobakhidze also has not mentioned Russia when speaking about the occupation and restoration of Georgia’s territorial integrity. He said: “In accordance with the top priority of the Government of Georgia, we continue the policy of peaceful restoration and de-occupation of the country’s territorial integrity, reconciliation, and engagement of the population divided by the occupation line,” promised Kobakhidze. “Our country strives to establish a worthy place in the modern developed world. Obviously, in this process, Georgia needs to strengthen its international positions, and international support, and the role of each diplomat on this path is special.”

In his address, Kobakhidze also spoke of EU integration, claiming it is “the most important priority”, and stressed that Georgia will remain committed to its European aspirations. He claimed Georgia is progressing towards EU integration, which he said was evidenced by Georgia being granted EU candidate status last year. Like Kavelashvili, he pledged to implement over 90% of the Association Agreement and the DCFTA by 2028. He also described Georgia as a leader in “democratic and economic reforms in the region”. The GD Prime Minister also highlighted Georgia’s “rapid economic growth”, claiming that the country is “number one in the region and in Europe in terms of economic growth indicators”. Kobakhidze assured that the government would continue to focus on further accelerating economic growth. This, he said, was one of the most important factors in the context of EU accession.

Kobakhidze also said: “We aim to reset the relations with the U.S. the blank page”. noting in this context the need of the reset of the strategic partnership. The rest he said should include the roadmap, which will reflect concrete tangible results and expressed hope for reciprocity from the new U.S. administration.

GD Parliament Chair Shalva Papuashvili also spare no words speaking about the EU integration goal and the role of the parliament in this context: “Looking ahead, I would like to emphasize that the Georgian Parliament will make great efforts to achieve the goals of EU membership, including the fulfillment of the obligations stipulated in the Association Agreement, thereby confirming repeatedly and continuing to confirm that Georgia is successfully implementing European standards and fulfilling the “homework” that is the basis for true European integration.”

Georgia has been plunged into a political crisis following the 26 October parliamentary elections and the 28 November announcement by PM Kobakhidze about suspension of EU accession negotiations. The election results have been rejected by the Georgian opposition, President Salome Zurabishvili and much of society. Western partners have called on the Georgian authorities to investigate the irregularities, and the calls have intensified since the publication of the OSCE/ODIHR final report. For over a month, Georgians all over the country have been taking to the streets to protest against the GD’s decision to halt EU accession negotiations, demanding new elections and the release of unlawfully detained protesters. The US, UK, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine have imposed sanctions on more than a hundred GD officials and individuals undermining democracy and human rights in Georgia. Three ambassadors and one charge d’affaires have resigned over Georgia’s foreign policy U-turn.

