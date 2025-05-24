Amnesty International: Women Protesters Targeted with Gender-Based Violence

The human rights watchdog, Amnesty International, has documented a growing pattern of gender-based violence and reprisals against women participating in ongoing anti-GD protests. The organization warns that the authorities are using unlawful and degrading strip searches, threats of sexual violence, and sexist insults against women to intimidate and punish peaceful demonstrators.

“The authorities may have hoped that by targeting women with threats of sexual violence, raids in their homes, unlawful strip searches, and arbitrary detention, they would crush the spirit of resistance,” the watchdog’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Deputy Director, Denis Krivosheev, said. “Instead, women in Georgia have risen more boldly, denouncing the abuse, demanding justice, and turning repressions into resistance and defiance.”

State Violence and Dehumanizing Strip Searches

Amnesty’s latest briefing outlines several cases of abuse against women involved in the protests. These include the detention of opposition politician and Droa party leader Elene Khoshtaria, a police raid on Kristina Botkoveli, founder of the protest Facebook group Daitove, and the arrest of activist Nino Makharadze.

According to the organization, all three women were subjected to humiliating strip searches stressed that such practices violate Georgian law – prohibiting full undressing during searches – as well as international human rights standards.

Verbal Abuse and Gendered Intimidation

The report also highlights a pattern of verbal abuse and threats of sexual violence, calling them “common tactics” used against women protesters. It cited an incident on February 2 protest near Tbilisi Mall, where its observers witnessed police officers calling women protesters “wh*res” and threatening them and their families. Several women reported being threatened with rape by masked officers.

The organization also drew attention to the case of Natia Dzidziguri, detained during protests on November 19, 2024, who was forced to “kneel in a police van surrounded by men while officers hurled sexually charged insults and gestures at her.”

The organization also highlights the detained journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli’s case, arguing that she was subjected to sexist abuse by police, with the Batumi police chief allegedly spitting on her and threatening violence. Although a video captured the police chief verbally abusing her, Amnesty said authorities have failed to investigate the incident or hold any officers accountable.

A Pattern of Abuse

Denis Krivosheev said that “unlawful, invasive and degrading strip searches in Georgia appear to be being weaponized to humiliate and intimidate protestors, especially women.” He called on the GD authorities to “immediately end all forms of gender-based reprisals and all unlawful use of force by law enforcement, investigate every allegation of abuse during the protests, and ensure accountability at all levels.”

Recommendations

The organization called on the Georgian authorities to:

Ensure the prohibition of torture and other degrading treatment, paying attention to gender-based violence and the heightened risk of mistreatment faced by women.

End the practice of arbitrary searches, including intrusive, unlawful strip searches, and adopt a clear written policy explaining the legal grounds and specific procedure.

Investigate effectively all allegations of gender-based violence and police misconduct.

Suspend officers implicated in abuse during the investigation process.

Ensure victims receive full reparations, including compensation and rehabilitation.

