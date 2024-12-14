Watchdog: President Kavelashvili Election “Illegitimate”

Transparency International-Georgia has denounced the December 14 presidential election as “illegitimate,” asserting that both the election process and the newly elected president lack legitimacy under the current government. The organization called on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chair and patron of the Georgian Dream (GD) party, to organize new elections under a reformed electoral administration and to release individuals they described as “illegally detained.”

In a statement, TI- Georgia highlighted constitutional violations surrounding the parliamentary session that preceded the election. They noted that the session was convened without authorization from the President of Georgia, who had the sole authority to do so. TI-Georgia pointed out that Parliament recognized the powers of its members, even though that the legality of their election was challenged in the Constitutional Court.

The watchdog said that “Bidzina Ivanishvili and his party are further aggravating the political crisis by electing the president in defiance of the constitution and the law”. It called on Ivanishvili to stop aggravating the country’s political crisis and to uphold the Constitution. It further demanded the release of those illegally detained and the dropping of legal proceedings against them, as well as the holding of new elections in a free and fair manner with a new electoral administration.

The new president, former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili, the only contender, was elected on December 14 by 224 votes from an electoral college made up entirely of GD members of legislature and local councilors. His candidacy was widely criticized lacking qualifications, including the absence of a higher education diploma, and for being handpicked by Ivanishvili, who nominated him on November 27. Demonstrators gathered outside Parliament during the election, labeling the process a “farce” and rejecting Kavelashvili’s presidency as illegitimate.

Opposition parties condemned the election even before it was held. On December 12, they accused Georgian Dream of orchestrating a “constitutional coup against citizens” by pushing forward Kavelashvili’s candidacy.

International observers have also expressed concern over the ongoing political crisis in Georgia. Several partners noted that President Salome Zurabishvili remains the only institutionally legitimate figure in the country and emphasized her role in leading Georgia towards its European Union integration goals.

