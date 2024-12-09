skip to content
U.S. Ambassador Dunnigan and Georgian Ombudsperson Ioseliani. Source: U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi
U.S. Embassy: All Responsible for Violence Must be Held Accountable

On December 9, U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan met with Georgian Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani to discuss the importance of the public defender’s office in protecting the rights of Georgians. The statement by the U.S. Embassy stresses that all those responsible for violence must face consequences and that all detained protesters must be released.

“Those responsible for the brutal and unjustified violence, including against demonstrators, media representatives and members of the opposition, must be held accountable. Those who exercised their right to freedom of assembly and expression must be immediately released,” says the U.S. Embassy statement.

