PACE Rapporteurs Codemn Politically Motivated Arrests, Police Violence

On December 10, the Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe (PACE) monitoring rapporteurs for Georgia, Claude Kern (France, ALDE) and Edite Estrela (Portugal, SOC) expressed their “deep concern” about the arrests and pre-trial detentions of opposition and activists, as well as the police raids conducted at their houses and offices.

“Together with the reported violence and excessive use of force by the police during the arrests, this raises questions about the possibility of politically motivated prosecution and justice, which have no place in a democratic society based on rule of law,” they said.

The rapporteurs also condemned the police brutality against journalists and peaceful demonstrators, including youth, saying: “There seems to be a sense of impunity for police violence and excessive use of force against protesters and journalists which is unacceptable.” The rapporteurs urged the authorities to fully respect the rights of freedom of expression and assembly, in line with their obligations as a member of the Council of Europe.

In addition, they called upon the authorities to investigate “fully, effectively, and transparently” all reported cases of violence and excessive use of force by the police, and to hold those responsible accountable to the fullest extent of the law. “The impunity for such lamentable behaviour should end,” the rapporteurs concluded.

According to the PACE press release, the rapporteurs will make a fact-finding visit to Tbilisi early January.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)