OSCE/ODIHR Condemns Use of Excessive Force by Police During Protests in Georgia

OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights issued statement on November 30 expressing its “deep concern” over the “the action of law enforcement officials while policing peaceful protests in Georgia” and over the “serious breach of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly” after police used water cannons, pepper spray, and batons to disperse protests in Tbilisi.

The statement notes that “The disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force impacted a large number of protestors and journalists during protests in which the overwhelming majority of demonstrators were peaceful.”

OSCE/ODIHR stresses that the right to peaceful assembly is a freedom that lies at the heart of all democratic societies, and underlines that all OSCE states have committed to ensuring that “everyone will have the right of peaceful assembly and demonstration”. ODIHR notes that OSCE members “have also recognized that any limitation on this right must be stipulated by law and fully in line with international standards.”

The Office underlines that “the use of force by the state must always be in accordance with the law, necessary, and proportionate to the needs of the situation.” It adds that “law enforcement officers must address the behaviour of protestors acting violently without resorting to disproportionate and indiscriminate force.”

