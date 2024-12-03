Civil Society Foundation Calls for Immediate Stop to Police Violence

A recent statement by the Civil Society Foundation (formerly Open Society-Georgia Foundation) has condemned the violent actions and rights violations committed by the police against peaceful demonstrators. The statement describes a range of abuses, including the disproportionate mobilization of police forces and attempts to provoke violence. It notes that an unprecedented number of police officers were deployed to suppress demonstrations, with a particularly strong presence from the Special Tasks Department under the controversial command of Zviad Kharazishvili, a figure sanctioned by the United States.

According to the Foundation, in the last few days, the police violated several key legal provisions, including Article 144 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which prohibits degrading or inhuman treatment, Article 9 of the Constitution of Georgia, which guarantees the inviolability of human dignity, and Article 10 of Georgia’s Constitution, which protects the right to life and physical integrity, as well as the European Convention on Human Rights, to which Georgia is a signatory.

The statement criticizes the lack of action from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Special Investigation Service (SIS), and the Prosecutor’s Office, who it says have failed to hold the perpetrators of violence accountable.

The Foundation calls for immediate action, including the cessation of police violence against protesters, the identification of officers involved in unlawful actions, known as “men in black,” and the swift investigation of crimes committed by police. The Foundation also urges the international community to sanction those responsible for repressive actions.

The protests began on 28 November, sparked by Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia’s EU accession process would be halted “until 2028.” This decision contradicts Article 78 of the Constitution of Georgia, which guarantees the country’s European integration.

From November 28 to December 2, the riot police responded to demonstrators with excessive force, including physical as well as verbal abuse, the obstruction of journalists, and widespread arrests, even targeting those peacefully leaving the protests. Detained individuals were often denied access to legal representation or family members, with their whereabouts concealed by authorities in clear violation of their rights. Further complicating the situation, police used chemical-laced water cannons, causing physical harm to demonstrators, including eye injuries and difficulty breathing, despite there being no legal basis for such extreme measures.

In a significant development, on 2 December the governments of Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia imposed sanctions on MIA officials implicated in human rights abuses, including Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, who is seen as Georgia’s de facto ruler.

The international community’s response signals growing concern about the suppression of dissent in Georgia and calls for greater accountability for those at the top of the country’s political and security apparatus. In addition, on 30 November, MEPs initiated a letter to the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, urging the EU to impose sanctions on Georgian officials responsible for electoral fraud, democratic backsliding, and the repression of civil society.

