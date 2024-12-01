Landsbergis: Baltic States Agreed to Impose Sanctions on Those Who Undermine Democracy in Georgia

Gabrielius Landsbergis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania announced on December 1, that the three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania “jointly agreed to impose national sanctions against those who suppressed legitimate protests in Georgia.”

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister added: “Opponents of democracy and violators of human rights are not welcome in our countries.”

The issue of sanctions against those who undermine the democracy and violate human rights in Georgia is gaining momentum. In May 2023 the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a visa restriction policy for those undermining democracy in Georgia. Restrictions include individuals responsible for suppressing civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through violence or intimidation. This year the US also imposed additional visa restrictions on GD officials and individuals responsible for Georgia’s democratic backsliding and human rights violations. Meanwhile, two bills – the Georgian People’s Act and MEGOBARI – have been introduced in the US Congress, providing for further steps and measures, including sanctions, in response to the GD’s anti-democratic policies.

On November 30 U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02) said the U.S. must sanction Georgian Dream party patron, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, and his cronies. “We must sanction the illegitimate Russian puppets attacking the Georgian people and denying them their sovereignty, including Bidzina Ivanishvili and his cronies,” Rep. Joe Wilson wrote on social media.

On November 30 The European Parliament members had initiated a letter to Kaja Kallas, the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, urging the EU to impose sanctions on Georgian officials responsible for election fraud, democratic backsliding and the repression of civil society. The letter calls for “immediate action to protect democracy in Georgia” and asks the High Representative to present a proposal for sanctions.

This followed the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on November 28, “On Georgia’s worsening Democratic crisis following the recent parliamentary elections and alleged electoral fraud” which slams the ruling Georgian Dream for the authoritarian shift, condemns the democratic backsliding in Georgia, including as a result of the allegedly rigged elections, proposes a number of steps, such as targeted sanctions against those individuals who contribute to democratic backslide, and calls on the Georgian government to hold new, free and fair elections within one year.



