MIA: 107 Protesters Detained, 10 Officers Injured Overnight on November 30

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) announced that 107 people were arrested during a protest near Parliament in Tbilisi early Saturday, November 30. The arrests were made on administrative charges of petty hooliganism (Article 166) and disobeying lawful police orders (Article 173).

The protests, with participation of tens of thousands people, continued in its second day and night after Irakli Kobakhidze said GD leadership decided to stall the EU accession process “until 2028” to evade fulfilling the conditions posed by Brussels that “contradict Georgian values.”

In its statements, the MIA claimed that the protest had violated the rules of assembly and manifestation, with protesters “verbally and physically confronting policemen […] throwing various types of objects, stones, pyrotechnics, glass bottles and iron objects” during the whole night. It also said that protesters damaged private infrastructure, erected barricades, damaged the entrance to the Parliament and video surveillance cameras.

According to MIA, ten of its officers were harmed during the protest with one still being hospitalized.

The MIA said its officers “used special means provided by law to restore public order.” Eyewitness and media reports of the dispersal at dawn showed extreme cases of violence by the MIA officers and unidentified “men in black” accompanying them, chasing citizens in groups and violently beating them.

